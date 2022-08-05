ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

The 2022 Holmes County Fair opens Monday. Here are 10 things you won't want to miss

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
MILLERSBURG − Rocking, roping, riding, racing — you'll find it all at this year's Holmes County Fair.

The annual six-day event filled with family fun, entertainment and competitions opens Monday, Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 13. Fair admission is $3 before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and $6 after 3 p.m. and all day Saturday. Children 10-and-under are admitted free. The cost is $5 for those 65 and older.

Orange barrels ahead

Wednesday, Aug. 10, is Veterans Day at the fair where active military and veterans get in free with identification.

The place to be is the fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge, just west of Millersburg on state Route 39.

The spotlight is on local 4H and FFA youth in this 99th year of the Holmes County Fair.

"We look forward to showcasing the youth of our county, our local businesses, and add a delicious assortment of food sure to please the whole family," said Fair Board President Kerry Taylor, who thanks "the hundreds of individuals and businesses that make the Holmes County Fair an annual success. Either through donated time, financial contributions for sponsorships, or use of in-kind equipment, as well as exhibitors and participants, we could not put the fair on without you."

Here are 10 things to see and do at the fair.

1. Meet Holmes County Fair royalty

The coronation of the fair king and queen takes place at 5 p.m. Monday on the Stage at the Green.

Reigning royalty, Queen Ally Ogi and King Matthew Young will be on hand to crown this year's winners.

Part of the duties of the king and queen is to represent Holmes County at fairs across the state. The king and queen also each receive a $1,000 scholarship at the end of their reign.

2. Catch a dance show, or two, or three

Children enrolled in Shine Bright Dance Studio will get a chance to strut their stuff on Monday following the coronation, as the students put on a show.

On Tuesday, it's the kids from Jenyce's School of Dance who will wow the crowd with their performance.

Wednesday night features dance students from the Holmes Center for the Arts.

All shows get under way at 6:30 p.m. on the Stage at the Green

3. Ride 'em cowboy and don't miss the rodeo

A full rodeo, featuring bronc busting, steer wrestling and team roping, is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the grandstand.

If you don't get your fix Monday night, there will be a Bulls and Barrels rodeo at 7 p.m. Thursday.

4. Thrill the kids with rides for all ages

Kissel Amusements provides the rides again for the 2022 fair. Celebrating its 20-year anniversary, Kissel continues to expand with the purchase of additional rides.

Special deals await (which should thrill parents and grandparents).

On Monday from 4 to 10 p.m., buy 20 tickets for $25 and get 10 tickets free. Tuesday's special offer is two-for-$24 ride passes. The regular price per pass is $18. The ride passes go on sale at noon.

Wednesday is Kids Day, where unlimited ride passes are available for $10, if purchased between noon and 4 p.m. The price goes back to $18 after 4 p.m. On Thursday, ride passes are discounted $3 from noon until 4 p.m.

5. Rev your engines for KOI drag racing

Tuesday night's featured event at the grandstand is KOI drag racing. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with a variety of vehicles from stock to street stock to gas trucks and 4-, 6- and 8-cylinder engines. The racing organization has been known to race some buggies, too — and pretty much anything that has a motor and wheels.

6. Watch the fast-paced motocross racers

High-flying motocross rolls into action at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the grandstand, offering a variety of classes and competition, keeping spectators glued to their seats as these thrilling riders entertain.

7. Take advantage of Senior Day deals

Senior Day activities kick off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the event center. Door prizes will be awarded along with a wide variety of table displays and music provided by the Lovedays. Vendors will offer special discounts for seniors.

8. Honor the memory of a fair board member at a truck & tractor pull

The Brad Giaugue Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull takes place on Friday, at 7 p.m., and features light limited pro stock, limited pro diesel trucks, pro stock tractors and pro stock semis.

The event honors the memory of longtime fair board member Brad Giauque and provides an evening of exciting action.

9. Rock your socks off to Blackout and Dirty Deeds

The local rock band Blackout takes the Stage on the Green at 8 p.m. Friday.

Blackout features Bill Opie on bass, Steve Watts on drums, Dustin Barnes handles lead vocals and Kaw-Liga Hatch on guitar and vocals. The band plays classic rock; anything from The McCoy's ("Hang on Sloopy") to Green Day ("Boulevard of Broken Dreams").

"We like to get the crowds involved so they have a memorable experience," Barnes said.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Dirty Deeds brings their AC/DC tribute band to the stage.

Dirty Deeds is out of Boston, Massachusetts and has been touring the United State for more than 20 years performing their high-energy tribute to AC/DC.

10. Get wrecked at the demolition derby

Saturday's main event in the grandstand is the demolition derby, with plenty of smash 'em and crash 'em action.

Tickets and other information are available online at holmescountyfair.com.

