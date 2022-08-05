West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County

Read on montco.today
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College has a part-time opening for a Pa. CareerLink training and assessment coordinator.Image via iStock. Montgomery County Community College seeks a part-time training and assessment coordinator for Blue Bell-, Norristown-, and Pottstown-related CareerLink responsibilities.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Boyertown Area H.S. Student Fills a Hole in His Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
Community Health & Dental Care, Pottstown, to Hold Aug. Event, Boosting Spirits and Creating Smiles
Community Health & Dental Services celebrates National Health Center Week with an Aug. 12 fair at its Pottstown location. Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) is holding an Aug. 12 health fair as part of the awareness-lift behind National Health Center Week (Aug 7–13, 2022). The free event runs...
Wealth and Power ‘a Vehicle, Not an End’ for Bryn Mawr Man Remembered for His Philanthropy
Anderson Pew.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bryn Mawr’s R. Anderson “Andy” Pew — an executive at Sun Oil, director at the Glenmede Trust Co., and celebrated philanthropist — has died at 85, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Copy of TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
‘Necessary, Beneficial Change’: New Development to Bring 166 Luxury Apartments to Kennett Square
A rendering of The Lofts at State Street. The growing popularity of Kennett Square is not going unnoticed by developers, who are happy to answer the increased demand for housing units, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
In Scoring the Best Area Bowling Lanes, Philadelphia Magazine’s Montco Recommendations Are a Split
Philadelphia Magazine has framed Montgomery County's bowling scene as recommendable on two fronts.Image via iStock. Philadelphia Magazine writer Laura Swartz donned proper Lysol-sprayed bowling shoes to compile her list of the best alleys in the region. Two of them, she found, are in Montgomery County.
Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence
Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
The Wall Street Journal: Have Deeper, More Meaningful Conversations – With Anyone
One of the most difficult things about the worst of the last two years is how isolated everyone felt. Sure, there was Zoom and phone calls, but it’s hard to replicate the connection of being in the same room as someone and having a good conversation. And as The...
Conshohocken-Based ZeroEyes Receives Two Air Force Grants for Gun-Detection Technology
ZeroEyes' gun-detection software for surveillance cameras is demonstrated in a trial run with a replica gun. Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes is poised for rapid growth after receiving two grants totaling close to $2 million from the U.S. Air Force to research and develop its gun-detection technology for military use, writes Ryan Mulligan for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board announces the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues. The festivities will highlight artists, entertainers, makers, and attractions in the region, which normally represent $100 million in positive economic impact,...
Muhlenberg Program Pairing College Students with the Incarcerated in Collegeville Changes Perspectives
Sen. Bob Casey (center) at the Muhlenberg roundtable where Collegeville's Inside/Out program was discussed. As an undergrad, Muhlenberg student Rachel Liberty partook in a university program in which classwork included time with incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix, the Collegeville correctional institution formerly known as Graterford. It so changed her, she spoke on its merits to with Sen. Bob Casey at a funding roundtable. Jenny Roberts reported Liberty’s newfound advocacy in The Morning Call.
Pennypacker Mills Gains StoryWalk, Where Parental and Pint-Sized Pedestrians Ponder a Plot While They Perambulate
StoryWalk, at Pennypacker Mills, Schwenksville.Image via montcopa.org. StoryWalk — a series of consecutive, narrative signs that readers encounter along a pathway — may be the recent brainchild of a Vermont developer. But as any English Major knows, the notion of storytelling while traversing a geography is centuries old (The Canterbury Tales, anyone?).
Medicare Education Services Provides a Helpful Path through the Health Insurance Jargon Jungle
Medicare Education Services helps demystify some of the financial terms surrounding healthcare,. The language of financial services can be a complex one for unfamiliar consumers. As a blend of concepts — often peppered with legal jargon and regulatory caveats — the verbiage can easily confuse the public. David Morrison, owner and advisor for Medicare Education Services, Pottstown, has taken the time to define a few.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
Royersford Ambulance Service Gets $60,000 for New Emergency Response SUV
State Sen. Katie Muth (c) and the members of Friendship Ambulance, Royersford. Friendship Ambulance, Royersford, is buying a new SUV ambulance. Funding the vehicle is a $60,000 grant from the Pa. Dept. of Community and Economic Development. Jon Campisi answered the call to cover the story for the Limerick-Royersford-Spring City Patch.
