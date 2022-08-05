Resolute Forest Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) on Thursday reported net income of $256 million in its second quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $3.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.

The maker of paper and wood products posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

