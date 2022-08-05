ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Helmets to Hardhats program looks to connect Stark veterans with apprenticeships

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
 3 days ago
JACKSON TWP. – Cory Hudson finished his six-year stint in the Army in 2002. He went on to find a career in carpentry.

"I served my apprenticeship and became a journeyman and from there became a foreman in the field," he said.

Still, Hudson knows the transition from military to civilian life is difficult for many service members.

"There's a lot of veterans that fall between the cracks, and they don't know some of their options," he said.

That's why Hudson has made it his mission to introduce veterans to career opportunities in construction. He recently teamed up with the Stark County Veterans Service Commission to help spread the word about Helmets to Hardhats, a national program that connects veterans with apprenticeship programs that allow them to make money while learning a trade.

Helmets to Hardhats enables veterans to gain skills and make money

Hudson, who works as a business representative for the Carpenters Local Union No. 285 in Jackson Township, said returning from active duty to normal life can be a "terrifying" experience.

"It's hard for a lot of people, depending on your circumstances," he said. "And then you tack on not really knowing what's out there."

That's where Helmets to Hardhats comes in. The program allows veterans to participate in three- to five-year training programs free of charge. Service members learn the skills they need to become construction professionals in areas such as roofing, masonry and carpentry.

Hudson said many veterans thrive in construction jobs.

"A lot of them like to work with their hands. A lot of them want to see a result at the end of the day, and they're not shy from work," he said.

The Helmets to Hardhats apprenticeship programs are regulated at the federal and state levels. That means veterans can use their G.I. Benefits to supplement their income while they are going through training.

Hudson said the carpentry program is a four-year apprenticeship that starts at the "ground-level" by teaching participants the basics of construction and then building on the skills they develop with each subsequent class.

"In between these classes, they're working and they're earning money," he said. "So by the time they get to their third year, they're ready to be out on their own typically. They get their journeyman's certificate. And at the same time, everyone in the program is offered the opportunity to continue their education and complete the apprenticeship with an associate's degree for free."

Stark County Veterans Service Commission:Fuel cards available to eligible veterans

Hudson previously served as a carpentry instructor at the Ohio Carpenters' Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program. After he moved into his current position, he was able to start sharing more about the program with veterans service commissions and at job fairs in Northeast Ohio.

He said the training center has about 1,000 apprentices, and that between 120 and 130 are veterans.

"It's only growing through word of mouth, through working with the service commission and just bridging that gap and making those relationships," Hudson said.

Jacqueline Wagner, finance manager of the Stark County Veterans Service Commission, said the agency has been working with Hudson to raise awareness for the Helmets to Hardhats program for about a year.

She said the program is excellent because it enables veterans to have income while they are learning a specific skill.

'They flourish in this environment 99% of the time.'

Hudson said veterans have one of the highest success rates in the program.

"The responsibility that they're assuming at a young age in the military, it doesn't just go away. They flourish in this environment 99% of the time," he said.

One veteran who has found success in the program is Adam Fitts of Stow.

He served in the Air Force for four years. He said a lot of veterans, including himself, struggle with figuring out what to do after they leave the military.

"A lot of (my veteran friends) didn't really know what to do, and I know a few people that kind of went down a bad path of drugs and alcohol after the service," he said.

Fitts had always enjoyed carpentry, so he decided to join the Helmets to Hardhats program. He said the program is a great avenue for veterans because there is a camaraderie among the apprentices, similar to that in the military. He also said it's rewarding to be able to create something and see the results.

"I mean it gave me purpose again," he said.

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

