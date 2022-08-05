'I'm taking it day-by-day' Thayer Munford focuses on playing right tackle for Raiders

CANTON — Thayer Munford made his return to Ohio on Thursday, but he wasn't in the scarlet and gray or orange and black he used to wear. He took the field for his NFL debut at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the silver and black of the Raiders.

"It's a blessing coming from Cincinnati and then playing at Massillon," Munford said after his NFL debut in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game . "It was pretty nice coming home for my first preseason game."

The Raiders were 27-11 winners over the Jacksonville Jaguars , as Munford wasn't the only former Stark County standing making their debut in the silver and black. His new Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels , starred at McKinley in the 1990s.

Munford is looking to make his mark after being selected in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft by the Raiders . He's just gracious to be in this position, happy McDaniels and the Raiders took a chance on him.

Munford was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Originally from Cincinnati, Munford played his first three seasons at La Salle High school before transferring to Massillon. The only year that he faced McKinley was at Paul Brown Stadium. But once he became an Ohio State Buckeye, he did watch the Tigers play McKinley at Benson Stadium.

"It is pretty nuts because I never thought I was going to be here playing in my first preseason or any game at all in the NFL," he said.

Munford took the field for the first time in the second half Thursday, lining up at right tackle. Playing left tackle was Munford's natural position throughout his career. But moving to right tackle took only a brief adjustment period before he caught on.

"I told them I was going to do what's best for the team," Munford said. "I'm doing that, and I'm competing with everyone else. God put me here and on this team for a reason "

Prior to the Hall of Fame Game, Munford received some first-team reps during the first week of training camp. Munford is competing with Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker, who started the first half Thursday.

Despite being in the competition battle on the offensive line, his teammates have embraced him and are helping him with his development. Munford returned the favor.

"The whole offensive line has welcomed me as a brother ... and I make sure I don't disappoint them," Munford said.

Munford has three more preseason games to impress the Raiders coaches. Next week, the Raiders will host the Minnesota Vikings. Munford is focusing on making improvements as a rookie and is not too caught up in taking first-team snaps.

"I'm just taking day-by-day," Munford said. "I'm not going to look too far ahead. If I take first-team reps, I'm going to take first-team reps. It's a blessing, but at the same time, I'm keeping my head down. "

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'I'm taking it day-by-day' Thayer Munford focuses on playing right tackle for Raiders