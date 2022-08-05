'An exciting feeling': Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travon Walker savors first NFL game

CANTON — It almost felt too good to be true.

After waiting so long to fulfill his NFL dream, Travon Walker suddenly found himself in the Raiders backfield on the first snap of his career.

The Jaguars rookie outside linebacker was in pursuit of Raiders quarterback Jarett Stidham and tackled him as Stidham threw.

There was just one problem: Walker was whistled for a roughing-the-passer penalty.

It didn’t haunt the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Walker regrouped and gave Jacksonville and indication of what lies ahead during the first quarter of Thursday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. He registered his first sack moments later and played well in his first pro start.

“It was definitely exciting to be out there on an actual NFL roster playing with NFL players,” Walker said. “It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Some thought the roughing-the-passer call on Walker was a little iffy. The 15-yard penalty was tacked on to a 31-yard completion from Stidham to Keelan Cole and jump-started the Raiders to a 27-11 win.

Walker sacked Stidham on the Raiders’ next possession. No flag this time.

“It was definitely an exciting feeling, knowing it was my first one,” Walker said. “There’s plenty more to come.”

Walker started at defensive tackle at Georgia last season and helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship. After drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021, the Jaguars hope Walker can become a franchise player on defense.

Lawrence did not play Thursday. Walker, however, was given a chance to display his talents on a national stage.

“A lot of people doubt me, but a lot of people support me as well,” Walker said. “I know who I am and the type of player I am and the type of player I can be. I’m just going to continue to grow and show other people as well.

“If you get one percent better every day, then you can’t get worse.”

On and off the field, Walker’s first experience as an NFL player was a success.

“Being at the Hall of Fame, this is a great experience,” Walker said. “You see a lot of the history of football. It was very interesting to see a lot of the things in there. For me personally, I would like to see myself in there.”

