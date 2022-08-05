ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's football season! Everything to know about your 2022 Louisville-area football teams

By Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

The countdown clock is nearing zero, and the Courier Journal has been hard at work preparing you for the 2022 KHSAA high school football season .

Miss anything so far? Don't worry, there's plenty more coming before the season begins Aug. 19, and we have you covered on everything you've missed so far .

KHSAA explainer: 5 things to know about Kentucky's new transfer rules for high school sports

Be sure to check back every day before opening kickoff for the latest preseason coverage of the Louisville-area's high school football teams.

Kentucky Mr. Football watch list

Meet the 12 top candidates for this year's Kentucky's Mr. Football

Position previews

Top 10 Louisville-area quarterbacks entering the 2022 football season

Top 10 Louisville-area running backs entering the 2022 football season

Top 10 Louisville-area wide receivers and tight ends entering the 2022 football season

Top 10 Louisville-area offensive and defensive linemen entering the 2022 football season

Top 10 Louisville-area linebackers entering the 2022 football season

Top 10 Louisville-area defensive backs entering the 2022 football season

Latest Louisville and Kentucky football recruiting news

Meet the Louisville-area's Top 15 college football recruits suiting up in 2022

Meet the commonwealth's Top 20 college football recruits suiting up in 2022

Pleasure Ridge Park's Jakob Dixon commits to the Wildcats

This Male DB dropped his commitment to Louisville

Why St. Xavier defensive end Micah Carter chose Purdue over U of L, UK

Meeting the players who have verbally committed to Louisville's 2023 class

Meeting the players who have verbally committed to Kentucky's 2023 class

KHSAA district coaches polls and team previews

Class A: What to know about Holy Cross, KCD and coaches polls for Districts Two and Three

KHSAA football schedules

Class 6A Louisville-area football team schedules

Class 5A Louisville-area football team schedules

Class 4A Louisville-area football team schedules

Class 3A, 2A and A Louisville-area football team schedules

Follow assistant sports editor Jake Adams on Twitter @jakeadams520 or email him at jadams@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: It's football season! Everything to know about your 2022 Louisville-area football teams

Comments / 0

 

