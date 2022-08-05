It's football season! Everything to know about your 2022 Louisville-area football teams

The countdown clock is nearing zero, and the Courier Journal has been hard at work preparing you for the 2022 KHSAA high school football season .

Miss anything so far? Don't worry, there's plenty more coming before the season begins Aug. 19, and we have you covered on everything you've missed so far .

Want to stay up to date on all high school sports coverage this season? We're offering a digital subscription special for just $1 for the first six months, which will give you access to all of our best content you don't want to miss. And subscribe to our newsletter here .

KHSAA explainer: 5 things to know about Kentucky's new transfer rules for high school sports

Be sure to check back every day before opening kickoff for the latest preseason coverage of the Louisville-area's high school football teams.

Kentucky Mr. Football watch list

➤ Meet the 12 top candidates for this year's Kentucky's Mr. Football

Position previews

➤ Top 10 Louisville-area quarterbacks entering the 2022 football season

➤ Top 10 Louisville-area running backs entering the 2022 football season

➤ Top 10 Louisville-area wide receivers and tight ends entering the 2022 football season

➤ Top 10 Louisville-area offensive and defensive linemen entering the 2022 football season

➤ Top 10 Louisville-area linebackers entering the 2022 football season

➤ Top 10 Louisville-area defensive backs entering the 2022 football season

Latest Louisville and Kentucky football recruiting news

➤ Meet the Louisville-area's Top 15 college football recruits suiting up in 2022

➤ Meet the commonwealth's Top 20 college football recruits suiting up in 2022

➤ Pleasure Ridge Park's Jakob Dixon commits to the Wildcats

➤ This Male DB dropped his commitment to Louisville

➤ Why St. Xavier defensive end Micah Carter chose Purdue over U of L, UK

➤ Meeting the players who have verbally committed to Louisville's 2023 class

➤ Meeting the players who have verbally committed to Kentucky's 2023 class

KHSAA district coaches polls and team previews

➤ Class A: What to know about Holy Cross, KCD and coaches polls for Districts Two and Three

KHSAA football schedules

➤ Class 6A Louisville-area football team schedules

➤ Class 5A Louisville-area football team schedules

➤ Class 4A Louisville-area football team schedules

➤ Class 3A, 2A and A Louisville-area football team schedules

Follow assistant sports editor Jake Adams on Twitter @jakeadams520 or email him at jadams@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: It's football season! Everything to know about your 2022 Louisville-area football teams