Lenoir Community College launches new outreach efforts to attract adult learners

WITN
North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees. NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer,...
neusenews.com
What teacher learned this summer will grow Woodington ag curriculum
Jessica Jones, an agriculture education teacher at Woodington Middle School, is ready to do more with her students in the coming school year after completing a nine-day professional development institute at NC State University to teach the Food Science and Safety Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) course. CASE is...
neusenews.com
Latoya Moore named to Dean's List at University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MD (08/03/2022)-- Latoya Moore of Kinston was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
neusenews.com
New pharmacy opening in Kinston
We are excited to announce Kinston Community Health Center is expanding services to better serve the community. The new addition will be Kinston Community Pharmacy, the pharmacy will open for business on August 8th. The new pharmacy will be located at 324 N Queen St. Suite A in Kinston North Carolina. Our hours of operations will be Monday - Friday 9:00am to 6:00pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship
Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
WITN
Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Two dead roaches were seen. The pad dumpsters are on are filled with debris, garbage. Ceiling in dish room needs repair/cleaning. Mama Nem's Legacy Grill. 108 S Wooten Street, La Grange. Date: 7/12. Score: 99.5. Observations:. Wiping cloths...
This Is North Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
neusenews.com
Greene County Public Works: Boil water advisory
BOILED WATER ADVISORY: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd - 8/8/2022. Greene County Water Corporation customers are impacted only in the following areas: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd. On August 8, 2022, Greene County Public Works issued a boil water advisory for citizens...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
cbs17
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WITN
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University […]
coastalreview.org
Bogue Inlet Pier sale pending after two years on market
EMERALD ISLE — Two years and slightly less than one month after it went up for sale, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier owner Mike Stanley confirmed Tuesday that a sale is pending for his iconic property at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive in the rapidly growing resort town. “We...
