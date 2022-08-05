ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona Spearheads Eco-Tourism with Corona Island, the World’s First Blue Verified, Single-Use Plastic-Free Island

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today, global beer brand Corona announces the grand opening of Corona Island, a tropical sustainable destination for eco-tourism off the coast of Colombia. A first-of-its-kind island paradise, Corona Island is free of single-use plastic, encouraging guests to reconnect with the natural world through immersive hospitality experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005308/en/ Corona Island (Photo: Business Wire)
