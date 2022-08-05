Read on blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater
PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin Tuesday to try and save its life. The mammal, measuring four meters (13 feet), will be transported there for “a period of...
Corona Spearheads Eco-Tourism with Corona Island, the World’s First Blue Verified, Single-Use Plastic-Free Island
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today, global beer brand Corona announces the grand opening of Corona Island, a tropical sustainable destination for eco-tourism off the coast of Colombia. A first-of-its-kind island paradise, Corona Island is free of single-use plastic, encouraging guests to reconnect with the natural world through immersive hospitality experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005308/en/ Corona Island (Photo: Business Wire)
Eat Oysters, Clean Up Biscayne Bay: This New Initiative Is a Tasty Win-Win
Miami’s Biscayne Bay is the largest estuary on the coast of southeast Florida, home to a complex ecosystem of wildlife, including oysters. While they’re a much-loved seafood dish in South Florida, their role in cleaning and sustaining the waters of Biscayne Bay is even more important. A single...
