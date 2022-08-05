Our dearest Jessica flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Aug. 3, 2022 and gave him one of her patented big Jessica hugs. Jessica’s smile lit up our lives. Her beautiful green eyes and smile as well as her kindness and sensitivity embodied who she was. Jessica was a 4 year letterman in softball at Clinton High School as well as a student leader in High School United Nations and Mock Trial. Jessica graduated from UT-Knoxville in 2012 with a BA in Creative Writing. Jessica loved to create and had an artistic flair at everything she did. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church and served in the Children’s Ministry, Women’s Ministry and Second Loves Clinton.

CLINTON, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO