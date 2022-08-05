Read on www.wyshradio.com
Charles “David” Fredricks, age 54
Charles “David” Fredricks, age 54, passed away at his residence on August 6, 2022. David was of the Baptist faith and had been saved and baptized at an early age. In previous years, David was an avid hiker and had completed all but 50 miles of the Great Smoky Mountains. David loved his family and would do anything for anybody.
Clinton looks good in scrimmage vs. CAK
The Clinton Dragons hosted a scrimmage Friday night at against the Christian Academy of Knoxville as the countdown to the start of high school football season continues. Clinton “won” the scrimmage, 21-7, and looked good doing it. The Dragons were led by Joshuah Keith, who went 7-of-10 for 281 yards passing and ran for a touchdown, while Javon Rodd scored on a short run and Caleb Cook recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Jessica Graham
Our dearest Jessica flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Aug. 3, 2022 and gave him one of her patented big Jessica hugs. Jessica’s smile lit up our lives. Her beautiful green eyes and smile as well as her kindness and sensitivity embodied who she was. Jessica was a 4 year letterman in softball at Clinton High School as well as a student leader in High School United Nations and Mock Trial. Jessica graduated from UT-Knoxville in 2012 with a BA in Creative Writing. Jessica loved to create and had an artistic flair at everything she did. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church and served in the Children’s Ministry, Women’s Ministry and Second Loves Clinton.
Veterans Breakfast this Saturday
Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for the monthly community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast this Saturday. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the Tennessee community since 1940 and anyone interested in joining can visit their website at www.Clinton.tnlions.org.
AC announces new Animal Care & Control Director
Anderson County has named its new director of Animal Care & Control. According to a Monday morning announcement, Damon McKenna of Knoxville started Thursday in his new position as director of Anderson County Animal Care & Control. McKenna comes to Anderson County with a combined 26 years of animal welfare...
MEDIC: Dollywood tix offered for blood donors
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August including blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive a ticket to the park while supplies last. MEDIC will not provide additional incentives during this promotion. As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to...
Man jailed in Knox after attack in Campbell
A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office employee attempting to provide mobile crisis services was stabbed Friday evening, allegedly by a man she was trying to help. LaFollette Police say that 54-year-old Angela Worley of Jacksboro was contacted by 40-year-old Cameron Jones, who asked her to drive him to the Tennova Hospital in LaFollette for an evaluation.
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
