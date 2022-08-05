Read on www.kfornow.com
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
KETV.com
'A lot of multigenerational families': Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home. "As long as I can remember, so like 52 years," Ostransky said. He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board. "Back then like 50 plus years...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
1011now.com
Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
kfornow.com
Star City Shores To Close August 8 Through 11
Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season. (KFOR Lincoln August 6, 2022) Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close August...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
kfornow.com
Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8
(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
Omaha restaurant wins $10K top prize in Pitch Black competition
3 News Now shared the stories of all five Pitch Black finalists over the past few weeks and on Saturday, a winner was announced.
kfornow.com
LPD “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
School Zone Crossing (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS August 8, 2022) In addition to normal school zone enforcement activities, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project beginning Monday, August 15th and continuing through Friday, September 9th. This project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office, will allow the placement of additional officers at and around various public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Super Fair carnival will open later Saturday due to heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The carnival at the Lancaster County Super Fair will open two hours later than planned on Saturday because of the extreme heat. The carnival will now open at 3 p.m. to keep people out of the heat in the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
WOWT
Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
