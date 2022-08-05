Critics call water quality bill moving through Pa. legislature a back door to privatization

Read on www.pennlive.com
Related
Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website
Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
Tell your state representative to vote against bills that criminalize safe drivers | PennLive letters
SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LIDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis books a Pittsburgh appearance for Doug Mastriano
Sen. Doug Mastriano has booked a Republican A-lister to help boost his campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has committed, the Mastriano campaign announced Monday, to an Aug. 19 appearance with Mastriano in Pittsburgh. It’s part of a series of swing state rallies being organized ahead of the mid-term elections by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, with other DeSantis stops scheduled for Arizona and Ohio.
Doug Mastriano to appear for questioning by House Jan. 6 panel Tuesday, but it may be short
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano will dial-in Tuesday morning for a scheduled on-line deposition before the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. But he may not be staying on the line very long, his lawyer says. Attorney Timothy Parlatore says without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
Pennsylvania ranked among the top 20 best states for businesses: study | Today in Pa. LITE
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
GOP seeking power over elections in swing states
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. health officials urge parents to stay up to date on school immunizations
Pennsylvania officials are reminding parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as the school year begins. Students have a five-day window at the beginning of each school year to get vaccinated for a number of diseases. In a Capitol news conference on Monday, the state’s Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson urged parents to schedule any remaining required vaccines as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
What can parents, students expect as Pa. faces second full school year of COVID-19?
The vaccination rate among Pennsylvania school children is well below what most doctors would like to see. Moreover, COVID-19 cases remain plentiful in Pennsylvania and much of the country, with cases expected to rise again come fall and winter. Still, the school closings and remote learning of the recent past...
School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
American society will suffer unless we pay teachers more | Opinion
In our country, teaching is a tough job, and teachers deserve to make more money. According to the National Education Association (NEA), the average starting salary for aa teacher in the United States is about $41,000. In Pennsylvania, it’s a bit higher at $46,991. But considering the impact of teachers on our society, and the many roles they are called to play in the lives of children, teachers are grossly underpaid.
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
Pennsylvania man breaks skydiving record for charity
The sky isn’t the limit for this guy. A man from Pennsylvania broke a state skydiving record the other day all in the name of charity. SIMILAR STORIES: Did they break the record? Watch Central Pa. company attempt the world’s largest flip cup game: video. Fox 29 reports...
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why it’s taking people with COVID-19 so long to finally get a negative test
LOS ANGELES — Health officials recommend that anyone infected with the coronavirus isolate for at least five days. But for many, that timeline is becoming overly optimistic. The isolation period, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened in December from 10 days to five, is more a starting point than a hard-and-fast rule in California. According to the state Department of Public Health, exiting isolation after five days requires a negative result from a rapid test on or after the fifth day following the onset of symptoms or first positive test — a step not included in federal guidelines.
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
Gabby Petito’s family files $50 million lawsuit alleging Utah police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0