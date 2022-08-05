ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

First week of August events: Movies, walks to galleries, comedy and biking for a cause

By Connie Shakalis
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

The first week of the month means it's time for Bloomington Gallery Walk, with this month will include an art exhibit in Indiana University's Maxwell Gallery and a screening of "Tongues Untied." An outdoor screening of "Josie and the Pussycats" at Upland Brewing and a return of comedian Matt Braunger both happen on the weekend. Bicyclists may want to participate in a fundraiser Saturday at Switchyard Park and the Bloomington Jazz Orchestra will add some big-band music midweek.

"Tongues Untied" screening about gay Black men plus an art exhibit at Maxwell Hall

Gay Black men give us perspective on their thoughts about homophobia, being marginalized and racism in a 7 p.m. Friday screening, part of August's Gallery Walk. Filmmaker Marlon Riggs' 1989 "Tongues Untied" is hosted by the Indiana University Arts and Humanities Council with the Black Film Center and Archive and the Kinsey Institute.

Beforehand, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Tom Fox photography exhibit will open and be available for viewing. Maxwell Hall is on the IU campus, at 750 E. Kirkwood Ave. Visit https://artsandhumanities.indiana.edu/for-students/maxwell-hall.html .

Gallery Walk for August includes "Evocative Explorations: in the Realm of Glass"

The August Gallery Walk will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at various galleries in Bloomington. More information on participating galleries can be found at gallerywalkbloomington.com.

This month's By Hand Gallery exhibition runs Friday through Aug. 28, with an opening reception for "Evocative Explorations: in the Realm of Glass" 5-8 p.m. Friday. Narrative glass work of Anne Simon, Christy Weezer, Frank Lewis and Michal Ann Carley will be exhibited at By Hand Gallery, in Fountain Square Mall, 101 W. Kirkwood Ave., Suite 109. By Hand Gallery is a locally owned cooperative gallery with 12 artisan members. In addition to members, more than 70 other artists sell their work through the gallery.

Matt Braunger performs at Comedy Attic — again

Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Matt Braunger, known for recurring roles on ABC's "Agent Carter," NBC's "Up All Night" and Netflix's "Disjointed" will perform at The Comedy Attic on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15-$20. Visit comedyattic.com/shows/181581 . Catch his show at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Comedy Attic , 123 S. Walnut St., for $15-$20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twpW7_0h5nlFJx00

Outdoor rock movie for all at Upland

Nobody believed in three small-town girls aspiring to become rock stars. Then, the 4/4 beat, the reporters and the lipstick went nuts. See the outdoor screening, for all ages, of "Josie and the Pussycats" at 9 p.m. Friday at the Upland Brewery , 350 W. 11th St. Cost is $7. Feel even better because all proceeds go to Girls Rock Camp, rock n’ roll summer camp and after-school programs for girls, trans and non-binary youth ages 8-14 and based in Bloomington.

Rain date is Friday, Aug. 12, inside at the near-door Upland Wood Shop, which is 21+.

Bike 4 Fitness is Saturday in Switchyard Park

The second annual Dr. Wrasse Memorial Bike 4 Fitness event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the outside stage area of Switchyard Park, 1601 S. Rogers St. Registration opens at 9 a.m. The event remembers one of Bloomington's pediatricians and is the bike version of Hoosiers Outrun Cancer with the proceeds benefitting Riley Children's Fund-Bloomington. For more, go to 4drwrasse.com or bike4fitness.com .

More: Blues & Boogie Blues & Boogie in Bloomington: Festival brings summer fun Aug. 13-15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPTHH_0h5nlFJx00

Toasted Coconut Rum Luau at Hard Truth

Just a short drive from Bloomington is Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Nashville, where the second Toasted Coconut Rum Luau will celebrate the end of summer with Hawaiian-themed food, drinks and music. The ticketed event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and includes live music, a buffet, a fire show, tropical cocktails and a photo booth. Live music and performances will be 7-10 p.m. and include The Electric Martinis and a fire show. Tickets to enter for for the luau are $10 per person. Buffet tickets are extra and are $29.95 for people age 13 and older and $16.95 for ages 12 and younger. For more, go to visithardtruth.com/event/hard-truth-luau/ .

See 1940s Morocco and "Casablanca" the old-fashioned way

Some say radio plays are the best way to absorb a good story. As your brain sketches the scenes and fills out the characters, the fog, kisses and boat rides live, for awhile, right inside you. Experience "Casablanca: Live Retro Radio Show" (based on the 1942 film) 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Brown County Playhouse , 70 S. Van Buren St., Nashville, for $10. You'll soon believe that 1940’s Morocco has come to Brown County, as you loll in romantic heroism, entertained by actors and snappy dialog.

Jazz orchestra at Blockhouse Bar

Bloomington Jazz Orchestra will perform two sets on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Blockhouse Bar , 205 S. College Ave. The 18-piece band will play classic big band music from Count Basie, Woody Herman, Al Cobine and others in two sets, at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students for the 21+ shows. Proof of vaccination is required.

