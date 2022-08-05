Hackensack Meridian CEO now 'committed' to keep child care centers open

Hackensack Meridian Health will look for solutions to keep its on-site child care centers open, its chief executive officer told employees Thursday, in a sign that the company is reversing its decision to close them.

The email from Hackensack Meridian CEO Robert Garrett was met with relief from parents, but they said they would remain cautious until they see details of the plan, which are expected to come at the end of August.

"I think we definitely take this as a huge win to start," said Erin Fults, a neuropsychologist who takes her 10-month-old son Max to the child care center at JFK University Medical Center in Edison. "There's excitement. There's relief just across the board for people. But the next part is the questions and the specifics."

Edison-based Hackensack Meridian, one of the state's biggest employers with 35,000 workers, has been backtracking from its decision in July to close its six on-site child care centers at the end of September, first by postponing the closing until the end of December and then by revisiting the decision altogether .

The initial announcement sent employees and parents from the communities scrambling for alternatives. And it put Hackensack Meridian in the middle of child care, an issue that New Jersey lawmakers have said is a key challenge for families returning to the work force from the pandemic.

Garrett's email to employees appeared to be the first time he has addressed the decision publicly.

"After receiving thoughtful input, please know that we are committed to finding a solution that maintains on-site child care," he said. "I have asked the team to continue evaluating all options with this goal in mind."

He added that those options might include adjustments to current operations.

Hackensack Meridian owns 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties. It also has six on-site child care centers at its hospitals in Hackensack, Neptune, Brick, Red Bank, Edison and North Bergen. They are open to employees, who pay a subsidized rate, and the community at large.

Parents and employees said the centers have provided quality child care for generations. And these days they offer longer hours than other child care facilities, which are well suited to their nontraditional working hours.

Parents organized quickly to urge Hackensack Meridian to reconsider. In recent days, they have attended the Bergen County Board of Commissioners meeting and annual meetings at individual hospitals to press their case that the centers are a vital benefit that have a direct impact on the care they provide their patients, said Melanie Lee, whose two daughters attend the child care program at JFK University Medical Center.

In most instances, the hospital leaders have been receptive, Lee said.

Hackensack Meridian faces obstacles to keep the centers open. Among them is a staffing shortage that has plagued the child care industry.

Parents said Garrett's email, while encouraging, wasn't definitive enough.

"I still don't think it gives people any sense of security," Lee said. "Parents can't really change enrollment for their kids based on (the promise of) 'Yeah, we're keeping it open,' with no further details."

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Hackensack Meridian CEO now 'committed' to keep child care centers open