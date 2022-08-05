ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat advisory for much of New Jersey to continue through Friday evening

By Ken Serrano and Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
The heat index reached 104 degrees in some parts of New Jersey on Thursday, and temperatures will continue to feel around as hot as 100 degrees for the next four days, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

But if you want to head to cooler temperatures, go to the Shore and points south.

Nearly all of New Jersey is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Friday except for coastal areas and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, said meteorologist Ray Kruzdlo of the National Weather Service.

The high temperatures in New Jersey on Thursday were forecast to hit 98 degrees in the northeast part of the state. Humidity of under 50%, even in the 30s, in much of the state is keeping the heat index from rising further.

Rain could bring some relief although it won’t last and won’t shorten the heat wave.

On top of the heat in the midsection of the state, about 23%, is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. That includes all of Monmouth and Middlesex counties. Another 74.6% of the state is abnormally dry.

The National Weather Service warned that a cold front would move across the region on Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing the potential for storms with strong winds and heavy rain.

Still, temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday, Kruzdlo said.

During August, the hottest month of the year, the jet stream that serves as a divider between cooler and warmer air moves further north, allowing heat from the tropics to follow, and bringing heat waves like this one.

Kudzlo said it is difficult to pin climate change as the cause of any specific weather event. But there is scientific consensus that global warming is behind a change in heat waves.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, heat waves have become more frequent and more intense over time.

The average heat wave season across the 50 cities is about 49 days longer now than it was in the 1960s, according to the EPA.

Cool reliefHow the Jersey Shore's sea breeze creates the perfect escape from the heat

They have increased steadily, from an average of two heat waves per year during the 1960s to six per year during the 2010s and 2020s, agency said.

But the 2020s are not the worst.

Heat waves in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl era still rank as the most severe on record in the U.S., according to the EPA.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime, local issues and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

