Season Preview: Experienced Ashland girls tennis shooting for OCC title

If experience is indeed a great teacher, the Ashland girls tennis team is preparing to open up its own classroom.

Coming off a 2021 season in which the Arrows went 10-8 overall and 4-2 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference, AHS coach Taylor Long has a bevy of talented and experienced players returning this season as they look to climb back on top of the OCC.

“We have seven returning letter winners from last year, so our team will be very experienced, and there’s lots of seniors and upperclassmen to lead the team,” Long said.

Flexibility a valuable commodity for talented lineup

Audra McBride, a Division I state qualifier in singles last season, will headline a talented group of four seniors who give Long plenty of flexibility.

“The leadership will come from everywhere this season because we have so many seniors and upperclassmen, but our true leader is Audra McBride,” Long said. “She’s so great on the court, and she’ll be looking to make it back to the state tournament this fall, but she’s so beneficial to the team off the court, too. She cares about her teammates. She’s super competitive, and she sets the tone at practice and at matches with her hustle and effort.

“The girls listen to what she has to say, and she can lead by example. I think she’s going to have a great season, and her success will trickle down to the rest of the team. I’m very excited to see what her and the other returning players can do.”

Senior Simone Haynes was an all-conference selection last year, as was classmate Haley Lefever, who played both first and second doubles. Senior Alex Swartzentruber also returns after seeing time at both first and second doubles.

Last season’s first doubles tandem of Morgan Kaufman and Chloe Ediger, who were both district qualifiers and all-conference selections, are also back.

Makala Spencer is just a sophomore but rotated in and out of the varsity lineup in 2021.

“Although we don’t have a lineup set, these girls are all returners who will be helping the team in whatever spot they earn,” said Long. “So many girls could play both singles or doubles, so having that flexibility, with an additional group of JV players competing for varsity spots, is a great problem for a coach to have. We could use 10 different lineups and probably have a successful year either way.”

Now in his fourth season as the head coach, Long is excited for the season to begin.

“Our strength is our leadership and experience,” he said. “We almost have our entire team back from last year, so these girls have seen it all. We’ve played some really great teams, and our schedule is beefed up with great teams again this year so, hopefully, that prepares us for OCC and the postseason.”

McBride echoed her coach’s thoughts.

“I think that our team has improved the most from experience,” she said. “We have a lot of upperclassmen, especially seniors, and the match experience and time spent practicing that comes from that results in improvements in aspects such as consistency, mental toughness and strategy.”

A family atmosphere unites all of the players on the team, according to Haynes.

“I think the biggest improvement would be in working as a team,” she said. “We all know our strengths and are willing to fill in for each other's weaknesses. Every position is important and, because we didn't really graduate any of the set varsity last year, the lineup should be really strong this year.

“In practice and in matches we try to be role models for them and always encourage the younger players and make a point to watch their matches. We also do a big sis/little sis bond where upperclassmen pair up with underclassmen and exchange small gifts and encouraging notes.”

Gearing up for conference title run

Long wants to see his players focus on their serving this season.

“Many girls on the team have great serves when they go in, but we need to work on that consistency,” he said. “I’d love for the girls to add some more spin to the ball and get that serve in, especially on the first serve.

“Getting a higher percentage of first serves in is a great way to set yourself up for success against the really tough teams we play throughout the season.”

Ashland, Lexington and Wooster should be the jewels of the league looking for supremacy.

“The OCC race will be interesting this year,” said Long. “We’re excited to compete for a championship. We know Wooster will be very tough, and Lexington is Lexington, but we fully expect to be one of the top teams competing to win it all. That’s always our goal, and that’s what we’re going to work toward.”

Both Haynes and McBride are looking forward to the rematch with the Generals.

“I would have to say Wooster because they beat us the past two years at OCC, and this year we definitely have a shot at taking back the title, so it'll be a good match,” said Haynes.

“I am excited to face Wooster this fall,” added McBride. “Wooster is both in our conference and has some very talented players. For me, I know going into it that I'm going to have a tough match, but I think facing them so early (Ashland’s first dual match) will get me and the team focused in the right mindset early on in season.”

Ashland's season begins Saturday with the Ashland Invitational at Brookside Park.