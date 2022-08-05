ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow bags help clients, spread word about Alliance Pantry

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Thanks to John Andress, an Alliance Community Pantry supporter and longtime Kiwanis Club member, clients have been going home the past couple of weeks with bright yellow bags decorated with the pantry's logo.

Andress got the idea for the bags before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, thinking clients could receive a bag to help carry the food they selected while "shopping" in the pantry. With COVID forcing the pantry to box up food and take it out to client's cars to allow social distancing, staff held up handing out the bags until now.

Pantry staff are not sure if they will go back to "shopping" anytime soon.

The sturdy cloth bags can be used to carry almost anything, so the Pantry hopes they are used and will be seen around the community to help spread the word that they are here to serve anyone who needs food.

