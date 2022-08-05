ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed limit change proposed for part of S. Main St. in Marion

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 3 days ago

Marion City Council will consider an ordinance that would change the speed limit along a portion of South Main Street to 15 mph.

The Marion Traffic Commission approved sending Ordinance 2022-066 to city council during its most recent meeting on Monday evening. That legislation would "amend the existing speed limit" on South Main Street between Church and Center streets from its current 25 mph to 15 mph. According to the text of the ordinance, the proposed change "is in the best interests of the community given the unique configuration of traffic flow and parking in this specific area of the City of Marion, Ohio’s DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)" and comply with the regulations outlined in the DORA ordinance approved by city council in 2020.

City council is scheduled to hear the first reading on the ordinance at its next meeting set for Monday, Aug. 8 at City Hall.

The DORA ordinance has established the district boundaries in downtown Marion as an area bounded by "the (eastern-most) curb of S. Prospect St. on the west; the (southern-most) curb of Center St. on the north; the western edge of the north/south alley between S. Main St. and State St. on the east; and, the (northern-most) curb of Church St. on the south."

Under regulations outlined in the DORA ordinance that was approved by Marion City Council in 2020, the posted speed limit on streets within the DORA boundaries "shall not exceed 15 MPH, which shall be maintained from commencement of the operation of the DORA until its dissolution."

The area of South Main Street between Church and Center, which is adjacent to Founders Park in downtown Marion, has become a popular location for public events in recent years. Downtown Marion, Inc. stages its Third Thursday event in that area, closing South Main Street between Church and Center for the monthly summer and early fall festival. A local faith-based organization has used Founders Park as the site for a gospel music festival in recent years. Previously, the Downtown Marion Farmers Market was housed at Founders Park, but has relocated to Center Street this year.

In addition to the growth of community events in that area along S. Main St., several new businesses have opened in that block, including event venues The Brickyard on Main and The Union; Marion Brewing Company; The Paisley Peacock gift boutique; Topped Ice Cream & Eatery; A Taste of Memphis barbecue restaurant; and Style 124 salon.

With the growth of events and addition of new businesses, which has resulted in increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the City of Marion realigned the parking format along that block of South Main Street between Church and Center streets, changing from parallel parking to diagonal parking spaces.

Marion Law Director Mark Russell said the proposed speed limit change to 15 mph would only apply to the section of South Main Street between Church and Center streets and would be in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, if city council approves the ordinance. The 25 mph speed limit would remain in effect on downtown streets in the rest of the DORA district.

Vaughn Sizemore, development director for Downtown Marion, Inc., said public events staged in the area have been "highly successful," noting in particular that Third Thursday consistently attracts crowds numbering between 1,800 and 2,000 people. Because of that, Sizemore said Downtown Marion, Inc. has received feedback from several business owners whose establishments are located outside of the current DORA boundaries that they would like to see the district expanded so their businesses could be included in it.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said there have been no issues related to the DORA since it has been in operation in the downtown area. He further explained that the proposed 15 mph speed limit recommendation in the DORA district was made with the safety of pedestrians in mind during events like Third Thursday.

"We've had zero problems," McDonald said during the Traffic Commission meeting on Monday. "I was part of the discussion that established the 15 mile an hour recommendation in the original planning. The discussion was based a lot around pedestrian safety. We are trying to draw pedestrians to go from merchant to merchant to merchant. So, in order to facilitate safety, the discussion was to lower the speed limit in that one block where the pedestrians were. While that is the plan, we should follow the plan, and if the plan changes, that gives us the opportunity to change the plan."

Marion City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at City Hall. To view the agenda and proposed legislation that will be discussed, go to the City of Marion website www.marionohio.us.

