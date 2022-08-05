ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon, MI

Magicians gather in Colon for 'Get-Together'

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzgUj_0h5nk94d00

From street-corner buskers and impromptu tricks at downtown eateries, to small-theater performances and showcase talent at Colon High School, opening day of the 84th Abbott’s Magic Get-Together on Wednesday offered entertainment at all levels.

Colon’s annual premiere event appears close to returning to pre-pandemic numbers after it was canceled in 2020 and began its recovery to normalcy in 2021. Wednesday featured plenty of buzz, beginning with Chicago-area magician John Sturk. A Plymouth native, Sturk kicked off the first of several street performances this week with a 20-minute gig at the corner of State Street and North Blackstone.

Sturk, 38, said 2022 marks his 18th Get-Together. Colon holds a special place in his heart, he said, because it’s where his career in magic and illusion started.

“Abbott’s Get-Together is different than any other magic convention because of the history and also because it’s so much like a family reunion … some people in the industry I only see once a year and it’s always here,” said Sturk, an MSU graduate who is the president-elect of the Society of American Magicians.

Sturk, who is scheduled to be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” next week, said Colon is where he won his first competitive event, a close-up competition in 2005.

Union City resident Nathan Secord watched – and even participated in – Sturk’s performance. His mother, Robin, said she saw the Get-Together promoted on Facebook and decided it would be a fun way to spend the day with her 12-year-old son.

“It’s our first time attending (the Get-Together) and we plan to spend the day here,” she said. “The list of events has quite a few things we’re interested in, so we’re really looking forward to the day. We’ll do a little shopping, of course, and pick up some tricks for Nathan to learn.”

Colon American Legion is sponsoring this year’s street performers.

Illinois residents Frank and Patty Gayda spent a portion of their afternoon watching performer John Shango and his 45-minute act at Abbott’s Magic.

Frank said he is recently retired and is now able to devote more time dabbling in the world of magic. He said he especially enjoys watching others in the field. Returning to Colon for the annual Get-Together is always a summertime highlight, Gayda added.

“I really enjoy the closeness,” he said. “All the magicians I meet, they are all so nice and approachable, and they’re willing to help. But I truly enjoy the art and there’s really no better magic convention than right here in Colon.”

Sturgis resident Lynda Kolzow was hosting what she called “Grandma Camp” this week. Her two granddaughters and grandsons – ages 11, 8, 6 and 3 years – are from out of town and were thrilled to find out attendance at Abbott’s Magic Get-Together was on their agenda.

“The timing was really good because this was the only week they were able to stay with me, so this worked out great,” she said. “We bought some tricks here at Abbott’s and the man who worked with us was really helpful. It’s really a fun place.”

Chicago-area resident Mike Gierman is a seasonal resident at Palmer Lake. After attending Shango’s program at Abbott’s, he, his wife and three grandkids had lunch at Curly’s.

Gierman said it is the first time the grandkids have been in Colon during the Get-Together.

“We all liked the show over at Abbott’s, we’ve already been there twice and bought some tricks,” he said. “It’s costing me a little money today but, you know, we’re making some great memories here and we’re having fun.”

A native of Treviso, Italy, Andrea Solimbergo is a Schaumburg, Ill., resident who also has an interest in performing magic. He was chosen to assist Jania Taylor during her street-busking performance outside the American Legion.

Solimbergo said he knew about the Get-Together in years past but decided 2022 would finally be the year to attend. The enthusiasm behind his thick but charming accent was hard to conceal.

“I was online and I looked closer at this convention in Colon, and I saw that this one is different … this one is not at a large hotel, it has a much greater personal feel to it,” he said. “I was very much impressed with the names I saw of the people who were going to be here. I knew this was going to be different but in a better way.”

Solimbergo, who secured a hotel room in Sturgis, said his first-ever visit to St. Joseph County has been memorable so far. He said he enjoyed the drive from Sturgis to Colon and he especially liked the small-town atmosphere he found in Colon.

“I don’t want to miss anything, so I try to look at and attend everything that I can,” Solimbergo said. “I visit for the first time the Abbott shop and it is so eloquent … the posters on the ceiling, the creaky, wood floors, the scent and the history of the shop. It really is sensational.”

The Get-Together has plenty more to offer Friday and Saturday, including a ghost-themed showcase performance Friday night. A complete list of events, times and locations can be found at: www.magicgettogether.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Exciting Backstage Scene For Foxworthy and Larry!

It was fun visiting Jackson last night. It's been a while since I have been to the Jackson County Fair, I always enjoyed going to the JCF and it was good to be back. Jackson has always been a town that is passionate about their radio stations. I remember driving the station vehicle through Jackson and people would wave from their front porches, yards or cars to me when I was driving through. That makes us radio folk feel good because we know you are passionate about us and that means we are passionate about you too.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
City
Colon, MI
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jackson artist helps bring Polly’s store back to its roots with parrot mural

JACKSON, MI – It was a blank space, but now a wall at Polly’s Country Market on Spring Arbor Road is turning the heads of grocery shoppers. Zach Snyder of Jackson has finished decorating the building with a colorful mural of parrots that was prompted by the Kennedy family, owners of Polly’s Country Markets, as a way to give the space a facelift and brighten it up for shoppers.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown

Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Robin
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Chip Shots: From Hell To Heaven, I’m Already Ready

I moved from Gahanna, Ohio to Goshen, Indiana on my 32nd birthday in 1996. Another trip around the sun concludes this coming Wednesday. My outlook was filled with ambivalence. I was excited for my wife because we moved here to secure her first teaching job. I was excited because I made almost 30% more money in the job I landed here in Indiana compared to the job I held in Columbus.
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magicians#Street Performers#Colon High School#Magic Get Together#Msu
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
jtv.tv

Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant

Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
michigan.gov

Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks

The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy