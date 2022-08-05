ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via iStock.

Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.

Read on to find out more about these programs, and how West Chester based company, IT Edge, helped them grow their visibility and brand presence online.

What is the CYWA?

The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance is a Coatesville-based non-profit organization founded in 1874. Their mission is to “improve the spiritual, mental, social, and physical condition of men, women, and children within the Coatesville community by providing full family services with a special emphasis on serving pregnant women and children.”

While the CYWA may emphasize care for women and children, they do not discriminate against anyone. This organization welcomes people of all ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds as a way to bring the community together in a fight against poverty in the Coatesville area.

Continue reading to find out about what type of programs the CYWA offers.

How Does the CYWA Help?

The CYWA offers five major programs to assist struggling members of the community in the Coatesville area. They offer:

All of these programs have been well established and well received for years, so how exactly did IT Edge help?

CYWA Partnership With IT Edge Changes the Game

An online presence is one of the most important factors to running a successful organization, especially a non-profit, and IT Edge knows it. They completely revitalized CYWA’s online presence, from setting up a Google Business Profile, to building a new website. These new cutting-edge platforms help the CYWA connect with donors, volunteers, and clients more easily.

IT Edge created a cutting-edge and user-friendly website that doesn’t cause confusion when trying to navigate. The website is complete with pages detailing:

  • Social Programs
  • Board of Directors
  • Employment & Volunteer Opportunities
  • Contact Forms
  • Donation

Looking to Revitalize Your Website?

An important part of running a successful business is having a website that looks great, provides clear information, and drives action from those who see it. If you like the CYWA website, check out IT Edge. They can help you revitalize an old website, or help you just get your business off the ground.

