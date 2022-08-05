West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County

Image via iStock.

Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.

What is the CYWA?

The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance is a Coatesville-based non-profit organization founded in 1874. Their mission is to “improve the spiritual, mental, social, and physical condition of men, women, and children within the Coatesville community by providing full family services with a special emphasis on serving pregnant women and children.”

While the CYWA may emphasize care for women and children, they do not discriminate against anyone. This organization welcomes people of all ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds as a way to bring the community together in a fight against poverty in the Coatesville area.

How Does the CYWA Help?

The CYWA offers five major programs to assist struggling members of the community in the Coatesville area. They offer:

CYWA Partnership With IT Edge Changes the Game

An online presence is one of the most important factors to running a successful organization, especially a non-profit, and IT Edge knows it. They completely revitalized CYWA’s online presence, from setting up a Google Business Profile, to building a new website. These new cutting-edge platforms help the CYWA connect with donors, volunteers, and clients more easily.

IT Edge created a cutting-edge and user-friendly website that doesn’t cause confusion when trying to navigate. The website is complete with pages detailing:

