Indonesia arrests 3 foreigners for drug distribution in Bali

Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
China military: continue to hold drills around Taiwan on Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.
Chinese cities in Tibet begin mass COVID testing, Hainan cluster grows
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Parts of Tibet are running mass COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, including the Chinese autonomous region's two largest cities, to fight a rare flare-up, while clusters were growing in tropical Hainan and in Xinjiang in China's west.
China’s New Fashion Icon, Dita’s Latest Store, Meshki Parties in L.A.
WINNING SISTER: Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang has become China’s favorite fashion icon this summer as she competed and eventually won the grand prize in the wildly popular reality show “Sisters Who Make Waves.”. Thanks to the show, Wang, who turns 40 on Sept. 5, is experiencing a resurgence...
