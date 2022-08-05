Man accused of smashing car windows in East Meadow arraigned, released with electronic monitoring anklet

Read on connecticut.news12.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart
According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
Bayville man accused of aiming laser pointer at police chopper
Police say the beam interfered with the pilot’s ability to operate the chopper.
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
Wheatley Heights man accused of threatening employees at Jakes 58 casino
A Wheatley Heights man is behind bars for allegedly threatening casino employees at Jake’s 58.
Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet
The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove
A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
Man struck by driver who crashed vehicle into store
A man was hit by a vehicle Sunday that then crashed into a store in Linden.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
Police release identity of pedestrian fatally struck in New City
Officials say the victim is Steven Semoff, 64, of New City.
Neighbors say complaints go unheard about auto body shop's parking
Neighbors of a Valley Stream auto body shop say their constant complaints about parking aren't being addressed. Competition Collision parks the cars they’re working on – along with their own employees’ cars – on Bismark Avenue making it difficult for residents to get around. Residents told...
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into cars in North Massapequa
Masked thieves were caught on camera going street-to-street in North Massapequa community, breaking into cars – and now the neighborhood is looking to catch the criminals.
Officials ID woman killed in Monroe house fire
Officials have identified a Monroe woman killed in a house fire. Monroe Volunteer Fire Department's deputy chief says the victim was identified as 69-year-old Sarah Cotter. Fire crews say they found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor on Cotter's Bagburn Hill Road home Friday. Officials say Cotter was...
Alert Center: Man wanted in stabbing inside Yankee Stadium subway station
Police are still searching for a man in connection to a stabbing incident inside the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station Sunday.
Gunshot victim found dead after car crash in Newburgh
Police say the driver was shot on the corner of South Lander Street and Benkard Avenue Monday around 1:30 a.m.
Bay Plaza mall evacuated after reports of gunshots
A mall at Bay Plaza was evacuated after the NYPD received a call alleging there were shots fired.
Driver strikes car wash worker, crashes into business across the street
A car wash worker is expected to be OK after a car ran into him and then crashed into a store across the street.
Officials: 3 injured in police-involved shooting at house party in Queens
Police say the incident happened just before midnight at a house party in Springfield Gardens.
2 transported to hospital following fire in 3-story Baychester building
FDNY Deputy Chief Dave Sims tells News 12 firefighters were able to contain the flames and that no firefighters were hurt due to the fire.
