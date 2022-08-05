Man Utd sponsor already planning to ditch the club after share prices plummet

Read on www.sportbible.com
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal
Lionel Messi has scored his first ever bicycle kick goal during PSG’s dominant performance tonight in Ligue 1 and you can see the clip of the goal here.
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Manchester United to convince Ronaldo to stay by luring former Robert Lewandowski Bayern teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
Messi Nets Beautiful Overhead Kick Goal in PSG’s Season-Opening Rout
The superstar forward pulled off a first-time feat in Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Phil Foden discusses what Erling Haaland will bring to Manchester City
Phil Foden has been discussing what Manchester City's four summer signings will add to an already star-studded squad. On the eve of the Premier League champions' title defence, the Stockport-born midfielder has been previewing what looks to be another highly-competative season. After winning back-to-back titles, the Blues are looking to...
Man United are losing 2-0 to Brighton at the break in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game
Manchester United are currently losing 2-0 to Brighton in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge. Ten Hag's first competitive game as Man United boss has got off to the worst start possible. Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 30th minute, with the German midfielder netting a...
Fulham aim cheeky dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after 'dry pitch' comments
Fulham have aimed a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss complained that the pitch was too dry during Saturday's Premier League match at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as newly-promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their first game back in the Premier League.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
