ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd sponsor already planning to ditch the club after share prices plummet

By Daniel Marland
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Tyrell Malacia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Prices#Manchester United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy