Warm weekend expected; Pop up storms possible Saturday, Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stay hot and humid all weekend

Few pop up storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon

Cooler by middle of next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Scattered clouds linger. Warm and muggy in the 80s then dropping to the low 70s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid in the high 80s with the heat index in the mid 90s. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says a few passing storms could develop with the heat of the day. Heavy rain the main threat.

Weekend Forecast

SUNDAY: Another day with high heat and humidity. We will hit the upper 80s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s! Sunshine and some scattered clouds develop. A few pop up storms will get going after 2 p.m. They will die off after sunset.

MONDAY: Another warm and muggy day. More sunshine early in the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Storms will develop into the night.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Passing showers and storms as a front move through. Activity picks up into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle 80s. Still very muggy.

WEDNESDAY: A dry and cooler day. Highs in the low 80s. Not as muggy!

THURSDAY: A great day. Highs in the low 80s. Lots of sunshine!

FRIDAY: A sunny and dry end to the week. Cool with highs around 80.

©2022 Cox Media Group