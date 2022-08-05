ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pertemps extends Festival Final backing

Pertemps has extended its sponsorship of the Final which bears its name at the Cheltenham Festival by an extra three years, with a slight change to the conditions for 2023.

While previously a horse needed to have finished in the first six in one of the 20 qualifiers, they now need to be placed in the first four to secure a berth in the Final.

Last year’s Final was won by Hughie Morrison’s Third Wind in a photo finish from Alaphilippe.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Pertemps for extending its sponsorship at the Festival for a further three years,” said Cheltenham’s clerk of the course Jon Pullin.

“Pertemps is one of our two most longstanding sponsors at the Festival and this new agreement will see them reach almost a quarter of a century of sponsorship.

“The Pertemps Network Final frequently features a thrilling finish and one thing that will not change with this new agreement is how challenging it is to predict the winner!

“Following a review of the race and the qualifying conditions in conjunction with the Jump Pattern Committee, it was decided that horses must finish in the first four in one of the qualifying contests to be eligible to run.

“This should hopefully improve both the competitiveness and field sizes of the qualifying contests as if horses don’t achieve a first four finishing position, then they will have to try again in another qualifier.”

