ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Connor Wickham could make Forest Green debut against former club Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPLXv_0h5nbJ4700

New Forest Green Rovers signing Connor Wickham is expected to be in the selection mix against Sky Bet League One opponents Ipswich.

Wickham would face one of his former clubs, while fellow new arrival Sean Robertson could also be involved.

Robertson has arrived at the New Lawn from Crystal Palace, agreeing a permanent contract.

Midfielder Armani Little, meanwhile, is a doubt, while Harry Boyes and Matt Stevens remain sidelined.

Dominic Ball will again be absent for Ipswich when they head to Gloucestershire.

Ball missed the 1-1 draw against Bolton last weekend because of an ankle injury, and his Ipswich debut remans on ice.

And joining Ball on the unavailability list is defender Corrie Ndaba, who misses out because of a hip problem.

The injury is only a slight strain, though, and he could be fit in time for next week’s Carabao Cup encounter against Colchester.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stoke open Championship account with comfortable home win against Blackpool

Stoke’s home Championship campaign began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool. The Potters, who sat bottom after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on the opening weekend of the season, took control of the fixture after the half hour mark. Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in...
SOCCER
newschain

Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient

New Forest Green signing Connor Wickham could be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Leyton Orient. Wickham signed for the Sky Bet League One club last week on a free transfer after he was released by MK Dons at the end of the previous season. Boss Ian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tom Flanagan suspended for Shrewsbury’s home cup tie against Carlisle

Shrewsbury will be without the suspended Tom Flanagan for the Carabao Cup clash with Carlisle on Tuesday. The defender was sent off against Accrington on Saturday after being shown two yellow cards in a matter of seconds. Daniel Udoh returned from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute and could...
SOCCER
newschain

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle

Fabian Schar’s piledriver and Callum Wilson’s impudence ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the Premier League ended in defeat at Newcastle. Schar thumped a long-range 58th-minute strike past debutant goalkeeper Dean Henderson before Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to secure a 2-0 victory which was scant reward for a dominant display at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Ball
Person
Connor Wickham
Person
Armani Little
newschain

Bolton could be without Dion Charles for Salford clash

Bolton could again be without forward Dion Charles as they host Salford in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Charles missed the Trotters’ victory over Wycombe on Saturday with a thigh injury. Welsh midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove remain on the sidelines but are nearing returns from...
SPORTS
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Mansfield trio doubtful for tie against Nigel Clough’s former club Derby

Mansfield trio Oli Hawkins, Rhys Oates and Hiram Boateng are all injury doubts for the home Carabao Cup tie against Derby. All three players were replaced in Saturday’s win against Tranmere, while manager Nigel Clough has confirmed he will field his strongest possible line-up against his former club. Hawkins...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#Forest Green#New Forest#Uk#Sky Bet League#Crystal Palace
newschain

Saddlers look to continue fine start to season in cup clash with Swindon

Walsall will look to continue their positive start to the season in the Carabao Cup clash with fellow Sky Bet League Two side Swindon. The Saddlers have won both their league matches so far after a summer of heavy recruitment. They will be without the suspended Taylor Allen, who picked...
SOCCER
newschain

Oxford boss Karl Robinson could ring the changes for Swansea clash

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is set to make changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Swansea. Robinson will have one eye on Saturday’s Sky Bet League One trip to Bristol Rovers, which has a 12.30pm kick-off, as he contemplates some squad rotation. One player who will not be involved...
SOCCER
newschain

Will Grigg ruled out of MK Dons’ clash with Sutton

MK Dons will be without Will Grigg for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Sutton. The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint. Fellow forward Mo Eisa is already...
SOCCER
newschain

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield hints at changes against Preston

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has hinted at changes for his side’s home Carabao Cup tie against Preston. Schofield has no new injury problems following Friday night’s defeat at Birmingham, while injured pair Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are still out. Centre-half Pearson and midfield summer signing Kasumu are...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady

Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady. A move for the former Liverpool academy graduate was accelerated after Ben Godfrey broke his leg against Chelsea at the weekend and fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limped off injured. Coady was at the club’s Finch Farm training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst may have little room for manoeuvre as he prepares for Tuesday night’s all Sky Bet League Two Carabao Cup first-round showdown with Crewe. Hurst had only one match-fit striker in Ryan Taylor available for Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Northampton, which was secured by Jordan Maguire-Drew’s late equaliser.
SOCCER
newschain

Ismaila Sarr enjoys a contrasting night as Watford draw with West Brom

Ismaila Sarr was Watford’s hero and villain as he scored a stunning 60-yard chip before missing a penalty against West Brom in a 1-1 draw. Sarr gave Rob Edwards’ side a 12th-minute lead with a goal reminiscent of David Beckham’s memorable strike at Wimbledon in 1996, before Karlan Grant equalised in first-half stoppage time.
SOCCER
newschain

Dimitris Giannoulis ruled out of Norwich’s game against Birmingham

Norwich will be without defender Dimitris Giannoulis for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash with Sky Bet Championship rivals Birmingham. The Greece left-back has been ruled out for at least two months after suffering ligament damage in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wigan. Canaries striker Adam Idah, who missed the...
SOCCER
newschain

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago. Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer. England. Gold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second...
SPORTS
newschain

Celtic leave it late again to secure three points at Ross County

Moritz Jenz headed a late debut goal as Celtic were again made to work in Dingwall as they beat Ross County 3-1. Kyogo Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead in the 48th minute but Alex Iacovitti levelled with Ross County’s first effort on target 10 minutes later. Malky Mackay’s side...
WORLD
newschain

Luton duo Reece Burke and Luke Berry pushing for starts against Newport

Luton duo Reece Burke and Luke Berry will be pushing for starts as Newport visit Kenilworth Road in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Burke and Berry came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Burnley as they returned from injury. Manager Nathan Jones...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy