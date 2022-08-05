Read on www.wccsradio.com
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES NEW TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
On Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board approved a new transportation schedule for the next school year that will give students an extra 15 minutes of instructional time a day. According to transportation director Mike Travis, the change will only affect the elementary schedules only, and the district will...
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Purchase Line school boards will meet tonight and work on issues related to the beginning of the school year. Indiana Area will consider a number of agreements with supplemental education groups, a policy on the use of electronics by students, two security contracts, and a host of personnel items (including coaches for fall, winter, and spring sports).
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
INDIANA COMMUNITY GARDEN TO CELEBRATE 10TH ANNIVERSARY TODAY
The Indiana Community Garden celebrates its 10th anniversary today with a festival to be held throughout the day. The garden in Mack Park will celebrate the occasion with a party starting at 1:00 PM. What started out as a small garden with community plots has grown into an area with several trees, a patio, a pollinator meadow and other areas that has served the community over the last 10 years. Marie Olson with the Community Garden said it started with her trying to find a way to volunteer after completing a master gardening class.
10TH TEDDY BEAR FUN RIDE A SUCCESS
It turned out to be a good day for a motorcycle ride as the 10th annual Teddy Bear Fun Ride was held. Around 120 people took part in the run that stretched over 100 miles for the first time. The ride started at Altman Fire Hall and wound its way through portions of Indiana County. Dave Crane with the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, the organizers of the event, said that everything ran perfectly on Sunday.
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
CHARLES E. “DUCKIE” LANTZ, 64
Charles E. “Duckie” Lantz, 64, of Commodore, died Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Monday, August 8th, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin Street. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
RAYMOND BLAIR HICKS, 66
Raymond Blair Hicks, 66, of Penn Run passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 while at Conemaugh Hospital. He was born November 27, 1955 to Calvin and Margaret “Peggy” (Jenkins) Hicks in Spangler. Raymond enjoyed crafts, riding motorcycles, working on his cars, and scrapping. He loved fishing with his...
CRISTE-TROUTMAN SENTENCED IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT ON FRIDAY
An inmate in the state prison system was sentenced in Indiana County Court on Friday for multiple incidents that happened inside correctional facilities. Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman entered guilty pleas to aggravated harassment by a prisoner for five separate cases from August of 2018 to April of 2019. He has been incarcerated for his part in the killing of Demetrio Hughes at the time of the incidents. Criste-Troutman pleaded guilty in September of 2021 to third degree murder in connection with the killing and was ordered to serve up to 40 years in prison.
CHERRY TREE FIRE REKINDLES OVER THE WEEKEND
Fire crews were called out to Cherry Tree Borough for a fire that rekindled for a second time over the weekend. The rekindle was reported Sunday afternoon at 12:50 for a property on Front Street. Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time. This was for the house that was destroyed by a fire last Friday morning that brought out 10 fire departments to assist the Cherry Tree fire department. No word yet on the fire’s cause. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but a dog was chained outside and was moved away from the scene. The Red Cross is continuing to assist the family. The home was reportedly built in 1869.
DONALD EDWARD BARNHART, 83
Donald Edward Barnhart, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Clyde E. and Verna (Hubert) Barnhart, he was born March 12, 1939 in Livermore, Derry Twp., PA. Mr. Barnhart was a member of...
BUCS LOSE AGAIN IN BALTIMORE
The Pirates lost their second straight game on their trip to Baltimore, 6-3. Greg Brown reports. Altoona was swept by Akron in a doubleheader, 4-1 and 4-2. The Curve finish their six-game series with the RubberDucks tonight at 6:00 p.m. RHP Aaron Shortridge will get the start for Altoona, with Akron sending RHP Tanner Bibee to the mound.
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP
Gas price averages continue to go down across the area. The national average this morning, according to Triple-A is now $4.05 a gallon, which is a drop of a penny over the last 24 hours, but down 16 cents from last week and a 67-cent drop from last month at this time. Last year, the national average was $3.18. Experts say that gas prices are continuing to drop because of a continuing decline in demand and a continuing drop in the price of crude oil. For the first time in a long time, the price of crude oil is below $90 a barrel, at $88.53.
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
SHETLER CASE BACK IN COURT ON MONDAY
Westmoreland County Court will hold Criminal Call tomorrow and the Ray Shetler Jr. trial is on the list of cases up for review, so we could possibly hear whether or not the trial will take place as scheduled next week. The 37-year-old Shetler, now listed as living in Bolivar, has...
MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING DISTURBANCE AT STORE
State police have filed charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness against a Saltsburg man after an incident Friday morning at a store along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. Police say 51-year-old William Jablonski damaged an item valued at $135 at Aggie’s County Market.
