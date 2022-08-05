Read on www.wccsradio.com
Related
wccsradio.com
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP
Gas price averages continue to go down across the area. The national average this morning, according to Triple-A is now $4.05 a gallon, which is a drop of a penny over the last 24 hours, but down 16 cents from last week and a 67-cent drop from last month at this time. Last year, the national average was $3.18. Experts say that gas prices are continuing to drop because of a continuing decline in demand and a continuing drop in the price of crude oil. For the first time in a long time, the price of crude oil is below $90 a barrel, at $88.53.
wccsradio.com
STATE LIQUOR STORE IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on Philadelphia Street in Indiana will temporarily close for an extended period of time. The store will close at its normal time at 9:00 PM tonight, but will remain closed as the store undergoes renovations....
Comments / 0