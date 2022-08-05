ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room

LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

FSU offensive lineman Kayden Lyles out for 2022 season

Florida State center Kayden Lyles announced on Wednesday that he will miss the 2022 season with an injury. The injury was suffered last week in practice and will cost the Wisconsin transfer the entirety of the season. Lyles transferred to FSU in the spring and was expected to battle Maurice...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon just misses the Top 10 in first 2022 USA TODAY coaches poll

The 2022 college football season is around the corner and the first USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll has been tabulated and published with the Ducks just missing the Top 10. Oregon is ranked No. 12 in the poll with Utah being the highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 8. But perhaps more importantly is that the Ducks’ first opponent and the defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs, comes in at No. 3. USC, who finished the 2021 season unranked, has reshaped its entire program with a new coach in Lincoln Riley and a bunch of new transfers. Those efforts were clearly noticed as the Trojans will be the No. 15 team in the country when the season begins. In other noteworthy news with the poll, Mario Cristobal’s Miami team is No. 17, and BYU, who comes to Autzen Stadium in Week 3, just missed the Top 25. Besides the big three of the Pac-12, no other conference team was able to crack the poll.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

'He's a freak': Jackson Acker gives Wisconsin intriguing athleticism, versatility at fullback

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram kept it simple last week when asked what he likes about Jackson Acker at fullback. Engram, hired in January, said, “He’s big, strong, athletic and he has good hands. He’s a smart football player. I think he had a good spring, and that’s a position you’re going to see him naturally progress and get better.”
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wednesday ASU two-minute drill

Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and reporter Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State football's Wednesday spring practice, which was its fifth of preseason and the first in full pads. In this edition they discuss:. -- An impressive passing day led by Florida transfer junior quarterback Emory...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State

Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

