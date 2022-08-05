ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tiger Global underestimated inflation impact as flagship fund drops 50%

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hk2tR_0h5nZswa00

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tiger Global, one of the world's largest hedge funds, saw its flagship fund fall by 50% in the first half of the year after it underestimated the impact of a surge in global inflation on markets, according to letter to investors.

The U.S.-based fund lost 24.7% in the second quarter, increasing its loss for the first half to 50% from the end of last year, the letter issued by Tiger earlier this week and seen by Reuters on Friday said.

Tiger did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

In the letter Tiger said it underestimated the circumstances that had enabled inflation to rise and persists.

"Our portfolio composition and exposure levels were not well suited for the volatilities that followed," Tiger said, though it intended to continue to increase ownership in the best companies at what it saw as interesting prices.

The fund's China exposure, however, fared better in its overall portfolio, it said, without giving details, despite a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and turmoil in the property sector.

"While China remains out of favor among most investors, our Chinese longs have declined less year to date than their U.S. counterparts," the fund said, referring to long positions betting on a rise in the asset in question.

It added it is making careful bets while bearing in mind regulatory and COVID-19 related risks.

This year has been extremely challenging for the global hedge fund industry, as assets under management (AUM) across the sector declined by $79 billion in the first six months, according to data by industry tracker HFR.

The decline was driven by $37.7 billion of performance-based decline and $41.1 billion of net outflows, the data showed. AUM across the sector declined by $31.2 billion in June, marking the steepest loss since March 2020, the start of the pandemic.

Tiger's flagship fund had reported a compound annual return of 21% after 20 years' operation in 2021, the letter said.

The fund is allowing investors to withdraw up to 33% of their existing balances in 2022, compared with a normal 25% limit, but uptake has been limited and greatly exceeded by year-to-date inflows, it added.

Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australian consumer sentiment slides as rates rise

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a ninth straight month in August to depths last seen early in the pandemic as another hike in interest rates combined with the surging cost of living to sour the national mood.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Hedge Fund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. FAA approves first 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021 - sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved the first Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner for delivery since May 2021, sources told Reuters. The plane is set to be delivered to American Airlines (AAL.O) as early as Wednesday, the airline confirmed to Reuters. American said the plane "will be delivered from Charleston and is expected to enter commercial service in the coming weeks."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. Africa strategy stresses China, Russia threats

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States released a new strategy document for sub-Saharan Africa on Monday, stressing the region's importance, the threats posed by China and Russia, and vowing to extend defense cooperation with like-minded African countries.
WORLD
Reuters

Australia business activity booms in July, costs surge

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business confidence rebounded in July as sales and profits held up surprisingly well in the face of rising interest rates and high inflation, though firms also reported record costs amid supply constraints.
BUSINESS
Reuters

With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - (This August 7 story corrects Chang's title to Deputy Secretary General, not Secretary General, in paragraph 10) Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

537K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy