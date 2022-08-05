West Plains head football coach Joel Wyatt is getting ready for his first season as the Zizzer head coach and talked with Ozark radio sports about expectations. The Camdenton Lakers will host a High School football ‘Jamboree on Friday August 19th with Jefferson City, Smith-Cotton, West Plains and Camdenton. West Plains Zizzer football dinner and Auction will be Friday Aug 12th at 6pm at the West Plains Middle School FEMA building. Tickets are $25 per person or a table for 6 for $200. All proceeds benefit the Zizzer quarterback football club. For more information about this event, you may contact Julie at 417-372-1529. Zizzers open the regular season on Friday Aug 26th hosting Bolivar and you can catch all of the Zizzers on 102.5 KDY.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO