ozarkradionews.com
Judge Recuses from Pilkington case, Criminal Setting Sept. 19
West Plains, Mo. – Judge Steven Privette has recused himself on the case of a former law enforcement officer raping and molesting a child under 14 years of age. The former L.E.O., Rob Pilkington of Pomona, is facing 13 felony charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in 2021.
kjluradio.com
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
ozarkradionews.com
Stolen Property; Howell County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public for Engagement
Cabool, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office released information on a stolen UTV from the Cabool area, and is asking the public for information on the theft. On July 25th, Deputy Roberts and Reserve Deputy Duggins responded to the call of theft on State Route AM close to Cabool. The stolen UTV has been reported as being a 2019 Polaris Ranger 1000 Crew Cab. Identifying marks include a pair of stickers on the bumper showing Summit Racing and Speedway Racing. The Polaris was equipped with a top, and a custom 3 inch pipe on the rear bumper. It is also camouflage in color.
ozarkradionews.com
Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday in Mountain Grove
Mountain Grove, MO. – Mountain Grove has experienced the loss of two individuals on Saturday, in two different accidents. The first accident occurred on Highway AD at 5:20PM. Tangala Brown, 64 of Mountain Grove, was Eastbound in her 1999 Dodge Caravan when she crashed. Brown traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck the embankment. She was not wearing her safety device. Brown was pronounced deceased at 6:14 by Dr Joe Jones of Mercy, and transported to Elliott Gentry Funeral Home in Cabool.
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
KYTV
2 die in separate crashes in Wright County
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two drivers died in two crashes near Mountain Grove Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Tangala Brown, 65, was driving her minivan on State Highway AD seven miles south of Mountain Grove when she went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment around 5:20 p.m. She died at the scene.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
ozarkradionews.com
Ozarks Healthcare and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to Hold “Be FabZoolous” Blood Drive
Ozarks healthcare and the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, urges donors to help increase the blood supply during their next “Be fabZOOlous” blood drive, scheduled to be held in West Plains on Friday, Aug. 12, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Willard Hunter Classroom in the Ozarks Healthcare Parkway Center at 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
ozarkradionews.com
Garylee has your sports update
West Plains head football coach Joel Wyatt is getting ready for his first season as the Zizzer head coach and talked with Ozark radio sports about expectations. The Camdenton Lakers will host a High School football ‘Jamboree on Friday August 19th with Jefferson City, Smith-Cotton, West Plains and Camdenton. West Plains Zizzer football dinner and Auction will be Friday Aug 12th at 6pm at the West Plains Middle School FEMA building. Tickets are $25 per person or a table for 6 for $200. All proceeds benefit the Zizzer quarterback football club. For more information about this event, you may contact Julie at 417-372-1529. Zizzers open the regular season on Friday Aug 26th hosting Bolivar and you can catch all of the Zizzers on 102.5 KDY.
ozarkradionews.com
Drought Conditions Remain Present in The Ozarks Despite Rainy Days
West Plains, MO. – Drought conditions persist in the Ozarks despite precipitation received over the last two weeks. A Burn Ban remains in place in Oregon County while the burn ban for Howell was lifted a week ago. The most recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday,...
