America’s Most Expensive Executive Clubs

Former President Donald Trump had this to say about Saudi Arabia, LIV golf tour and 9/11
On the eve of this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Series event in New Jersey this week, former President Donald Trump spoke about the controversy surrounding the tournament at his Bedminster golf course. That controversy is related to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which provides the financial back of...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
The most expensive states in the United States to live in in 2022
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite the fact that inflation differs from state to state, the cost of living has been growing for a long time and at a rate not seen in many years. Families and businesses are more mobile than ever before and working from home has become the standard in many industries. Many individuals are seeking low-cost venues and moving out from their present expensive states to an affordable alternative. So, if you're aiming for a cheap place to live, you should avoid these states.
9/11 victims' families criticize Trump for hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament
Washington — Survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks criticized former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series for a tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club later this month and urged him stop doing business with the Saudi kingdom.
15 Tiny House Communities That Are as Efficient as They Are Charming
Although a global pandemic and strict zoning laws stymied tiny house purchases in recent years, the popularity of these downsized alternatives to traditional homes continues to grow. Communities of tiny houses can be found in parts of the country with tiny home-friendly zoning laws. They’re also popping up in other...
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Wealthiest People in Austria (August 6, 2022)
As of August 6, 2022, Dietrich Mateschitz was the wealthiest man in Austria, with an estimated net worth of 24.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Georg Stumpf (No. 2, $7.9 billion), Rene Benko (No. 3, $5.0 billion); and Helmut Sohmen (No. 4, $4.7 billion). Johann Graf is the fifth-richest person in Austria, with a whopping $4.6 billion.
International Financial Centers Ranking, 2022
Singapore held onto its third-place ranking globally, after London and New York, in the latest study of the world’s leading international financial centers by the CEOWORLD magazine. Hong Kong was fourth in the latest International Financial Centers Ranking and Amsterdam fifth. Zurich was 6th, with Tokyo, Paris, Luxembourg, and Munich rounding out the top 10. What are the factors that separate mere bustling metropolises from international financial centers?
The Nation’s First Black-Owned Golf Clubhouse Is Now A Historic Landmark
The oldest African-American golf clubhouse in the US is now officially recognized as a historical landmark. Patch reported the Shady Rest Golf and Country Club was recently granted a listing on the National Register of Historic Places among all the cultural resources across the nation worthy of preservation. The National...
Samoa Cookhouse is the last place in California where you can eat like an actual lumberjack
"Everyone dove into the food and ate quickly. Rarely was food passed."
Photos | U.S. Open of Surfing puts on a tubular show in Huntington Beach
Photos of the final weekend of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
