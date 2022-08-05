ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian cruise ship runs aground; no passengers on board

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norwegian cruise ship operator Hurtigruten says one of its ships has run aground in a fjord off the Nordic country’s west coast.

Hurtigruten said the MS Richard With cruise ship was not in ordinary service and there were no passengers on board when the incident happened Friday near the mouth of the Sogne Fjord, Norway’s longest and deepest fjord.

“No one was injured in the incident and there is no danger to the crew on board,” the company said in a statement.

“The ship is stable and towing assistance has been called. The engine and propulsion system are working and the captain is in control of the situation,” the company said.

Hurtigruten operates popular cruises along Norway’s scenic coastline.

