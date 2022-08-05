Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obituary | Ramona Pfeifer, (nee Beistle), 96, of Hartford, WI
August 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Ramona Pfeifer, (nee Beistle), 96, of Hartford, passed away at Wellington Place of Hartford on August 5, 2022. She was born February 17, 1926, in Allenton, Wisconsin to John and Marie (Van Beek) Beistle. Ramona married Ruben Pfeifer on March 7,...
On a History Note | Plischounigs on Main Street, West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – In West Bend, The Exclusive Co. had carried the torch for vinyl records. But some predecessors that served the musical beat for groovy chicks and hippy dudes in West Bend included places like Loomans & Hicken and Plischounigs on Main Street. Jeanne Mueller was about...
Great news for Allenton American Legion Parade | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – Allenton American Legion Picnic Committee has agreements for some outstanding entertainment for the parade scheduled Sunday, August 21. TJ Howell will be bringing his “Spongy the Fun Truck.” Also appearing will be the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. from...
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
REAL ESTATE | Former Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street, for sale again
August 8, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, formerly home to Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, WI is for sale again. The last time the building sold was December 13, 2021 for $600,000 to 801 W. Washington Street Property LLC. Jeremy and Lester Hahn are the owners.
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Rachel Etta
August 8, 2022 – Washington County, WI – My name is Rachel Etta, an exhibitor at the Jr. Livestock auction at the Washington County Fair and a member of Kewaskum FFA. I would like to thank Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing for purchasing my reserve champion gilt at the Washington County Youth Livestock Auction that weighed in at 250 pounds and sold for $15 a pound.
Cedar Community’s new homes going fast | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Only a few of the newly constructed homes at Cedar Community’s Cedar Ridge are available. This 55-and-over community boasts fitness and pool amenities, restaurant dining options, lake and trails access and much more.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi
Jackson, WI – St. Vincent de Paul in Jackson, Wi has several job openings. Apply in person at any of our stores, email [email protected], on our website svdpwc.com or on Facebook. Jackson store address: W225N16712 Cedar Park Court, Unit 3.
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Did You Lose Something at Oshkosh?
Did you lose something at this year’s airshow at Oshkosh?. It’s not uncommon for things to go missing during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each year. Fortunately, the culture of AirVenture is such that lost items are quickly turned into the Lost and Found office located near the Brown Arch.
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
Schreiber Foods doing good in the community | By Jeff Gostony
West Bend, WI – When one of our Schreiber Foods employees (we call ourselves “partners”) went on a mission trip to help kids at an orphanage in Puebla, Mexico, the entire plant wanted to help. “I was blown away by the response of partners here,” said Juan...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Waukesha police blotter: Truck-versus-pole accident Saturday on West St. Paul Avenue
8:52 a.m. Saturday — A caller in the 1100 block of W. St. Paul Avenue reported a truck-versus-pole accident. According to the log, four poles were involved and wires were on the vehicle. Apparatus were moved out of the hazard area. We Energies was also contacted. Read the full...
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
