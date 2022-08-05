Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Danielle Baier
Washington Co., WI – Danielle Baier, 16, with the Good Luck 4-H Club thanks West Bend Elevator for its support the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair. It was an amazing record-breaking auction this year. Click HERE to see the final bid totals. Washington County Insider on...
On a History Note | Plischounigs on Main Street, West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – In West Bend, The Exclusive Co. had carried the torch for vinyl records. But some predecessors that served the musical beat for groovy chicks and hippy dudes in West Bend included places like Loomans & Hicken and Plischounigs on Main Street. Jeanne Mueller was about...
Great news for Allenton American Legion Parade | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – Allenton American Legion Picnic Committee has agreements for some outstanding entertainment for the parade scheduled Sunday, August 21. TJ Howell will be bringing his “Spongy the Fun Truck.” Also appearing will be the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. from...
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
REAL ESTATE | Former Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street, for sale again
August 8, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, formerly home to Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, WI is for sale again. The last time the building sold was December 13, 2021 for $600,000 to 801 W. Washington Street Property LLC. Jeremy and Lester Hahn are the owners.
VIDEO | Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Tyler Strupp
Washington Co., WI – Tyler Strupp, 19, with Slinger FFA took home a pair of top prizes during the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair. It was an amazing record-breaking auction this year. I cannot thank my bidders and buyers enough. Click HERE to see the final bid totals.
Cedar Community’s new homes going fast | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Only a few of the newly constructed homes at Cedar Community’s Cedar Ridge are available. This 55-and-over community boasts fitness and pool amenities, restaurant dining options, lake and trails access and much more.
Flood watch canceled for SE Wisconsin
The National Weather Service has canceled a flood watch. The watch was initially in effect for Kenosha County, Racine County, Walworth Counties until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. During that time, the NWS said, excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible as multiple rounds of slow-moving showers are likely, NWS said.
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
Tactical situation at Holiday Inn in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 8, 2022 – UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff has said the tactical situation on Seippel Blvd has been resolved. August 8, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – The Dodge County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road in the City of Beaver Dam, WI for a tactical situation that is currently occurring. More information to come later; the public is safe.
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
Heavy rain predicted for Washington County – Flood Watch through Monday | National Weather Service
Washington County, WI – Storms, excessive heat index, and flooding are in the forecast for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued the following statements:. “Hot and humid conditions continue with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s to 100. “Thunderstorms capable of heavy...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
SHRED Day is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Horicon Bank in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Be sure to mark your calendar for September 10, 2022, and SHRED Day at Horicon Bank, 1535 W Paradise Drive, West Bend. Shred Day is Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Local veterans will join with Horicon Bank staff and some Boy Scouts will be volunteering to help transfer your items to the shredder.
'Not welcome here': Protests already planned as community groups rally in opposition to RNC
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- As Milwaukee was named to host the 2024 Republican National Convention Friday, Aug. 5, advocates say the city will greatly benefit from tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of millions of dollars coming in. But critics are sounding the alarm, saying those benefits will not impact...
NEW POLL: Kleefisch Leads Michels, But It’s in Margin of Error
The exceptionally close race and Kleefisch’s strong support among suburban voters may help explain why President Trump trashed Kleefisch and her family on Friday night in Waukesha. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a slight lead over construction company owner Tim Michels, but it’s in the margin of error,...
