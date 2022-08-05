ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fire breaks out at new brewery set to open in Strip District

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiM64_0h5nSn6400

PITTSBURGH — A Strip District business that hasn’t opened yet suffered a bit of a setback when a fire broke out inside early Friday.

The fire happened just after midnight at the site of the future Bonafide Beer Company on 21st Street between Penn Avenue and Smallman Street.

Fire crews said someone passing by saw smoke inside the building and called 911.

The fire department had to break the window of the front door in order to gain access to the fire. From there, the firefighters was able to put the fire out quickly

No one was in the building at the time the fire started.

There’s no word yet on whether or not this will delay the opening of the brewery.

A fire inspector was also on scene to assess how this may have happened.

The fire is now under investigation.

