Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics

Read on www.kfvs12.com
Related
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
KFVS12
Mayfield firefighters provide aid to eastern Ky. flood victims
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
KFVS12
Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Tornado-damaged buildings will be demolished in Mayfield, Ky. Jackson Co. Health Dept. monitoring monkeypox cases in state. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Jackson County Health Department is monitoring cases of monkeypox in the...
KFVS12
Missouri and Illinois begin high school fall sports seasons
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marked the first official day of the 2022 high school fall sports season in both Missouri and Illinois. First practices were held at a number of schools in the area. Scott City football began their season with a bit of history, becoming the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released the names of two women who went missing after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. KSP says 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.
KFVS12
St. Louis multi-agency resource center continues to provide flooding assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Multi-Agency Resource Center at a St. Louis church will continue to provide assistance to those impacted by flooding. The MARC at Friendly Temple Church will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services are available to individuals...
KFVS12
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the National WWII Museum, around 234 WWII veterans die daily. One WWII veteran in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon defies these odds. Raymond “Bud” Clauson turned 100 years old on Sunday. Bud served in the U.S. Navy and went overseas when he...
KFVS12
Comments / 0