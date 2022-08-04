ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics

By Mike Miletich
KFVS12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Mayfield firefighters provide aid to eastern Ky. flood victims

Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
KFVS12

Missouri and Illinois begin high school fall sports seasons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday marked the first official day of the 2022 high school fall sports season in both Missouri and Illinois. First practices were held at a number of schools in the area. Scott City football began their season with a bit of history, becoming the first...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
KFVS12

KSP releases names of women missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released the names of two women who went missing after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. KSP says 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy