Tonight's Forecast: Muggy with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight, with overnight lows only dropping to the lower 70s. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Saturday, with high temperatures near 90 degrees. In addition to the heat, the humidity is going nowhere! The humidity will be in the oppressive zone for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front shifts closer to West Michigan on Sunday, providing the chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most of the region will remain dry on Sunday. The cold front pushes across the state on Monday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. A stray shower is possible early Tuesday morning, with dry conditions and less humidity for the afternoon. Next week temperatures will drop back closer to average, mainly around the lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Muggy. East-southeast winds around 5 mph. Lows near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance for pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west/northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: An early morning lingering shower or storm; otherwise decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

