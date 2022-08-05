ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Here’s the latest on Covid in Alexandria

With summer heat in full swing, Covid cases are trending downward in Alexandria. As of Monday (August 8), there are 39,692 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There have been 196 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases is now 54.1. At around the same period in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday

As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria waste facility complete pollution reduction overhaul

The Covanta Waste-to-Energy facility at the west end of Eisenhower Avenue has recently completed an overhaul that should make it less of a polluter. The facility serves 400,000 residents and businesses in Alexandria and Arlington, the city said in a release. It incinerates household waste and generates steam for electricity production.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Senior care facility Woodbine pitches new expansion plans

The Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility (2729 King Street) near Ivy Hill Cemetery is seeking permission from the city to build a new three-story addition to the healthcare complex, though the overall number of beds will stay the same. Woodbine is a nursing home just off King Street in the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

