Boardman, OH

School supply drive at Southern Park Mall

By Jerica Rogers
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit.

The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court.

All donations will benefit Boardman students.

They’ll be collecting supplies until the end of the month

WKBN

WKBN

