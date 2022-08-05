School supply drive at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit.
The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There's a drop off box in Center Court.
All donations will benefit Boardman students.
They'll be collecting supplies until the end of the month
