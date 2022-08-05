Read on www.aledotimesrecord.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Spalding Pastoral Center
—- THE SPALDING PASTORAL CENTER. Here’s photos from the inside of what used to be Spalding High School. There’s the chapel and some of the class rooms are now bedrooms for overnight Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ weekend retreats that take place here. Check out the bottle-cap artwork...
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Nonprofit looking to collect 5,000 donated shoes from Galesburg area
GALESBURG — Soles4souls, a nonprofit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be holding a shoe drive with the aim of collecting 5,000 “gently used” shoes from Galesburg residents. Penny Wagher wrote in a news release that people can drop off shoes through Dec. 31 at the Immaculate Heart of...
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Monmouth College has hired a new tennis coach. Meet Brian Dahlstrom...
MONMOUTH — With more than three decades of tennis coaching and teaching experience, Brian Dahlstrom has been named the head tennis coach for the Monmouth men's and women's programs. Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline where he was in his second stint as...
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Hours before hearing for violating state law, IDHS transfers 'mentally unfit' inmates from Knox Co. to hospitals
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Illinois Department of Human Services transported all Knox County Jail inmates deemed to be mentally unfit to stand trial to mental health hospitals. This came just hours before the department's secretary was scheduled to appear in court for violating state law in failing to allow their transfer.
Sinnock ‘can’t imagine not being a part’ of annual Quincy-to-Peoria run that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
QUINCY— It’s not about the running, it’s about the cause. And April Sinnock is a perfect example. Sinnock is taking part in her 10th St. Jude Quincy-to-Peoria Run this weekend. The event benefits the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. “I’m a...
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
