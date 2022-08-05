ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Spalding Pastoral Center

—- THE SPALDING PASTORAL CENTER. Here’s photos from the inside of what used to be Spalding High School. There’s the chapel and some of the class rooms are now bedrooms for overnight Cursillo and Teens Encounter Christ weekend retreats that take place here. Check out the bottle-cap artwork...
PEORIA, IL
QuadCities.com

Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Nonprofit looking to collect 5,000 donated shoes from Galesburg area

GALESBURG — Soles4souls, a nonprofit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be holding a shoe drive with the aim of collecting 5,000 “gently used” shoes from Galesburg residents. Penny Wagher wrote in a news release that people can drop off shoes through Dec. 31 at the Immaculate Heart of...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex

Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal

Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
BETTENDORF, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Monmouth College has hired a new tennis coach. Meet Brian Dahlstrom...

MONMOUTH — With more than three decades of tennis coaching and teaching experience, Brian Dahlstrom has been named the head tennis coach for the Monmouth men's and women's programs. Dahlstrom comes to Monmouth from the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline where he was in his second stint as...
MONMOUTH, IL
1470 WMBD

Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
PEORIA, IL
US 104.9

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
hoiabc.com

Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
PEORIA, IL
Corydon Times-Republican

Crash survivors work to recover after accident

MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays

Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
DAVENPORT, IA

