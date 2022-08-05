Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Learn about Deep Learning Accelerators on the Jetson Orin with NVIDIA
Developers or those of you interested in learning more about the Deep Learning Accelerator on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin mini PC will be pleased to know that NVIDIA has published a new article over on its technical blog providing an overview of the Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) when used with the Jetson system that combines a CPU and GPU into a single module. Providing developers with an expansive NVIDIA software stack in a small, low-power package that can be deployed at the edge.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 adds new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
Amazon acquires iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon has this week announced it is acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot and the pair have entered into a “definitive merger agreement”. Amazon will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt. Completion of the transaction...
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production modules now available
NVIDIA has this week announced the availability of production models of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB with the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit, capable of providing developers with up to up to 275 trillion operations per second, supports multiple concurrent AI application pipelines with an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed I/O, and fast memory bandwidth.
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
OWC Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD
OWC has this week introduced its new Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD drive offering storage up to 4 TB in size. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems the portable drive is Bus-powered and requires no AC adapter and features a heat-dissipating charcoal gray aluminum housing that is IP67 rated.
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Realme 9i 5G launching 18th of August
The Realme 9i 4G launched earlier this year and now there is a new version of the handset on the way, the Realme 9i 5G. Realme has revealed that this new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and you can see more details below. As a...
Oppo A77 4G smartphone unveiled
Oppo is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Oppo A77 4G and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 269PPI. The new Oppo A77 4G smartphone comes with a MediaTek helio G35 mobile processor and...
New OnePlus 10T smartphone launched in India
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official last week and now the handset has gone on sale in India and there are a number of different versions available. The handset starts at INR 49,999 which is about $630 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, there is also a 12GB of RAM and 256GB model that retails for INR 54,99, this is about $690.
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more
LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more. The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.
