Developers or those of you interested in learning more about the Deep Learning Accelerator on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin mini PC will be pleased to know that NVIDIA has published a new article over on its technical blog providing an overview of the Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) when used with the Jetson system that combines a CPU and GPU into a single module. Providing developers with an expansive NVIDIA software stack in a small, low-power package that can be deployed at the edge.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO