Volunteers help stock Mort Elementary school pantry

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The need in Tampa Bay doesn't stop when it comes to food; one in six adults are considered food insecure, as well as one in four children.

Feeding Tampa Bay is hoping to change that, one school pantry at a time.

ABC Action News visited Mort Elementary in the University area of Tampa, where 99% of students are on free or reduced lunch.

The pantry at the school is incredibly important for the success of their students. Families can get what they need with distributions at least once a week.

Yasmeen Armoush, Mort Elementary Pantry said, "We've been able to expand it out to where we have our freezer section, our refrigerators and it goes all the way to the other side. So when our families can begin coming into our pantry, they feel like they're in the grocery store."

The food is all supplied through Feeding Tampa Bay.

"We're super grateful for their partnership because they have continued to give us the deliveries and bring it to us. They check in on us make sure that deliveries are okay that our families are happy, and that we're well stocked with food that we don't run out," said Armoush.

The pantry is stocked by volunteers like Chuck Knott.

"So what I've seen is numerous families that come through, you know, that have, you know, a lot of little children. And it they're very happy to see the different items that are here that they can take back home, a number of staples, you know, frozen foods as well that they can take back that are, I think a big help to their families," explained Knott.

The school is also equipped with a clothing closet with extra uniforms for students and school supplies. Donations are accepted.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

