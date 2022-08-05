Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

Read on www.kttn.com
Related
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall
On Sunday at 9:11 a.m., a Boone County Sheriff's deputy arrested a suspect that allegedly burglarized the Midway Antique Mall Sunday morning. The post Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system
A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area in Columbia on Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 News crews they arrived at the state park around The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
Boone County Sheriff warns residents of recent phone scam
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a recent phone call scam that intends to steal personal information. The Boone County Sherrif said on Facebook that the scam involves someone posing as a deputy and claiming individuals failed to do one of the following:
ottumwaradio.com
Authorities Search for Missouri Man Wanted for Murder
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in apprehending a Missouri man who is accused of murder. Officials in Iowa and Missouri are encouraging residents to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Jesse Rongey. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Rongey is a former US Army soldier...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated a crash on I-70 that had a car in flames. The post Troop F responds to fiery crash Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Federal agents raid Kirksville apartment building in search for fugitive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The search for wanted murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, continues. Rongey is on the run and wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder and mutilation of Stephen Munn, 54, also from Kirksville. Local and federal agents continue their raids on residences across northeast Missouri...
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office recovers over $7,700 for scam victim
CARROLL COUNTY Carroll County deputies returned over $7,700 to a scam victim this week. The sheriff's office says the scam convinced the subject to send them cash through UPS. The sheriff's office reminds the public to not give scammers private information such as banking or personal details, and to hang up and block them.If you have any doubts, call the sheriff's office and they will verify the information.
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair
There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors. Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient. Makenzee Epperson of...
Comments / 0