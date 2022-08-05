ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 4 hacks will help you tackle clutter, overcome organization problems for good

By Deb Cabral
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
Everyone struggles from time to time with decluttering and getting organized. Here are the top problems we see here at The DeClutter Coach and a simple, easy-to-implement solution to get you started.

Problem No. 1: Your refrigerator is stuffed with old food

Solution- Use your trash day as a weekly reminder to clean out your refrigerator of anything that is old or expired. This also provides you with an opportunity to wipe down the inside of the refrigerator on a weekly basis and make room for new items you purchase. When your refrigerator is clean, organized and stocked with some healthy foods, it’s easier to make good choices!

Problem No. 2: So much clutter, you don’t know where to start

Solution- Having a plan is essential! Fail to plan… plan to fail. Create a plan to tackle each area of your home that needs decluttering. Set a calendar appointment with yourself and keep the appointment as if it were an appointment with your doctor, dentist or friend. Having a target date for completion for each area is critical to stay on track. A plan without a deadline is just a wish.

Problem No. 3: You have trouble parting with items that are sentimental

Solution- Your home should contain only those items you truly use and value. If everything you have seems to fit into one of those two categories, consider working with a trusted friend or family member to help you with sorting your items. Start by sorting those items you are comfortable letting go of (donate, consign or toss if they are broken or worn) and allow yourself sometime (24-48 hours) to think about the things you have trouble making decisions about. Don’t let guilt force you to keep items you don’t need or won’t use. Keep only those items that you need/use on a regular basis or are the most sentimental to you.

Problem No. 4: You avoid starting a decluttering or organizing project if you don't have time to finish it

Solution- Starting is the hardest part of any decluttering or organizing project. It’s best to start small — even 15 minutes at a time — than not starting at all. The idea is to make progress, not strive for perfection. Small, incremental projects completed over time can yield big results. Avoid procrastinating and start a small project that will give you a sense of accomplishment that will motivate you to continue onto others.

Good luck!

Look for more tips from Deb in the Observer Dispatch every other Sunday and on her websites decluttercoachdeb.com and dceffconsult.com. You can follow her on social media and watch her TV show Organization Motivation! organizationmotivation.com.

