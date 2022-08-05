ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Purple Heart recipients being celebrated at special lunch ceremony

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VHJh_0h5nLeKi00

Those who served our country are being celebrated in a special event Friday.

More specifically, those who were injured while fighting in war zones. Avow Veterans Committee will honor Purple Heart veterans with a special ceremony later this morning.

One of those being honored is Dave Hinds.

"This landed in my buttocks," says Hinds, while holding up a piece of shrapnel. "Me and Forrest Gump- we’ve got something in common.”

A three-time Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam vet.

"My first injury was March 24, 1967," he recounts. “I was wounded a second time June 5, 1967 and then two weeks later I was wounded a third time.”

Yup— you heard that right. He’s been awarded the Purple Heart award not once, not twice, but three times!

"The process is if you were wounded three times and you survived, the government had to get you out of the country.”

Hinds was hit twice with shrapnel during his time in Vietnam. The third injury came when he was leading a squad and was hit by a sniper.

“I raised my arm up to stop everybody because I just had this feeling maybe we ought to find another route instead of going through this open field," he says. "The shot went off and I got shot in the arm.”

In his spare time, you can find Hinds at America’s Military and First Responders Museum where he’s the president.

“He is a very active community veteran," says Annalise Smith, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Avow. "He’s helped us to meet other community veterans in order to bring them into our programs and services.”

It’s his active participation across the community that’s led him to meet others like him helping veterans.

"We’ve really met a lot of wonderful, wonderful friends and Dave Hinds is definitely one of them,” says Smith.

Hinds will be one of a few hundred Purple Heart veterans being honored at Friday’s ceremony.

"This is a great opportunity for us to show them that they are appreciated and that they are celebrated," said Smith. "It’s amazing how they do start to open up and share stories about what they experienced and really enjoy and appreciate being recognized for the things they have done.”

And when he’s not reminiscing about wartime, Hinds is just thankful for the life he’s lived. Something so few in his shoes were able to fulfill…

“I consider myself very lucky," he says. "After I got out of the Marine Corps I went to the fire department, and then I was a deputy sheriff for 11 years, and the last job I took I was a driving instructor for teenagers and adults. That was probably the most dangerous job of everything I had. If you can believe that!”

Avow’s ceremony will take place at 11:30 Friday morning. It will be held in the Waterview room of their Community Center in Naples.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Purple Heart#Veteran#Avow Veterans Committee#First Responders Museum
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
Vietnam
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy