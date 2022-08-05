ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking in Utica just got more expensive. Here are the new rates at garages, lots

By Steve Howe, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
In a world of rising costs, add off-street parking in Utica to the growing list.

The Utica Common Council voted to amend the city code, simplifying the rate structure and establishing a cheaper rate for downtown residents, during its Aug. 3 meeting.

The new off-street parking rates are a flat $2 per hour with a maximum daily charge of $18 at all facilities: the Utica Place and Washington Street garages and Union Street and Car Park parking lots.

The previous rate structure for open lots started at 50 cents for up to 30 minutes, $1 for 30 minutes to an hour and $2 for two hours, with more than four hours at $6. The previous rate for affected parking garages was $1 for up to 30 minutes, $1.50 for an hour and $2.25 for up to two hours, with a daily fee of $10.

The monthly rate at all facilities is increasing from $40 to $50. Downtown residents can secure a $25 monthly parking rate.

How Utica's parking rates compare to other New York cities

“I can tell you that it has not been raised in 30 years,” deputy city engineer Michael Mahoney said of the city’s parking rates. “We went across Central New York and even at the new rate, we’re very low.”

The City of Rome charges $1 an hour for the first hour of parking in its garages, rising to $1.50 for each hour between two to four hours. The maximum day rate is $10, while the monthly fee is $30.

Parking garages in Syracuse average at least $3 per hour, with daily rates between $6.75 and $14. The monthly fee for garages varies, but are all in excess of Utica’s $50 rate.

New pay machines installed at garages; parking fines are unchanged

The newly installed pay machines will accept credit cards, replacing employee-occupied booths which have frequently been empty in recent years. Budget director Heather Mowat said the city was awaiting the vote on the new rates before gates were installed at the parking facility pay stations.

The legislation passed by a 8-0 vote, with councilman Joseph Betrus Jr. absent.

The code allows the city’s division of off-street parking to waive all parking fees, enter contracts for group or reduced rate parking, authorize promotions and establish a parking validation program.

The ordinance did not change the city’s existing penalties for parking without a permit, which is $50. The fine increases to $100 if the violator fails to appear or does not pay within 72 hours; the fine increases to $125 if left unpaid for after 10 days.

