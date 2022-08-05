Read on www.seattle.gov
City Planning
City Planning develops and implements policies that help build a dynamic, sustainable Seattle – a place that is inviting for everyone, and where people and businesses can thrive. City Planning collaborates closely with communities, stakeholders, City Council, and other City departments on this important effort. The City Planning Director...
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
➔ WTO in Seattle, 11/24/99 to 11/26/99 : Collection of columns & commentary for review, enlightenment and reflection
WTO in Seattle, 11/24/99 to 11/26/99 : Collection of columns & commentary for review, enlightenment and reflection. 1 notebook containing 29 p. DeLaunay Communications, Inc. Schell, Paul, 1937- (Mayor, City of Seattle) Type:. Notebooks. Series:. Folder Title:. ARC 66, Unsorted. Note:. Contains various media articles. Primary Subjects:. Creator:. Accountability Review...
Fats, Oils, & Grease: Commercial Kitchens
Seattle Municipal Code lists fats, oils, and grease (FOG) as a prohibited discharge. To minimize the amount of FOG entering the sewer system, restaurants and commercial kitchens are required to install and maintain a grease interceptor. Implementing kitchen Best Management Practices (BMPs) reduces costly sewage backups or overflows into your business and the environment.
