ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

My Top Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

By Daniel Foelber
Motley Fool
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August

The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Dividend Payments#Buy And Hold#Top Management#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#United Parcel Service#Ups
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday

Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?

The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings

These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Walker & Dunlop's (WD 2.85%) core business may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Blockbuster Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

Axcelis Technologies grew its revenue by 50% in the second quarter of 2022. More impressively, its earnings per share jumped by 140%. Despite the strong showing, Axcelis stock still trades at a discount to the broader chip sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever

Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Industrial Stock Seeing Solid Growth and Opening New Facilities

Trex's (TREX -1.21%) new manufacturing facility it's building could greatly ease distribution costs. Should investors swoop in now? In this clip from "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 19, Motley Fool contributor Toby Bordelon discusses why Trex might be a stock investors should have on their radar.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 Key Traits Warren Buffett Uses to Pick the Best Stocks

Investing in companies you understand often leads to better investing decisions. An effective competitive advantage will protect a company's returns over time. Value investors like Warren Buffett rely heavily on price relative to value to make trading decisions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Earn $2,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

DRIPs automatically reinvest dividends into the stock that paid them. Dollar-cost averaging can help investors stay consistent. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Now's the Time to Play Defense If You Have Retirement on the Horizon

Investors should reduce their portfolios' exposure to risk as they near retirement. Smaller companies have higher growth potential but are more prone to volatility. Large-cap and blue-chip stocks should make up a larger portion of your holdings as you grow older. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Alphabet remains a leader in several facets of the digital economy. Audio streaming is booming, and Spotify is well-positioned to benefit from its popularity. Roblox's upside is nearly unlimited due to the emergence of Web3. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia's Q2 Results Are Out, and They're Not Good

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be going over...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy