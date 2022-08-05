The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO